InsurTech Leader FastTrack Bolsters Its Data Security Strategy, Hires Pinny Tam as Chief Information Security Officer

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FastTrack is excited to introduce Pinny Tam as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Pinny will be responsible for leading FastTrack's Data Security Group in developing and orchestrating the company's robust information security strategy.

"IT risk management, inclusive of data security and proprietary information protection, continues to be a top priority for FastTrack," said Mark Calveric, CIO of FastTrack. "Pinny's strong track record of over 20 years in information security, IT risk management, IT audits, and IT compliance leadership experience, provides a rock-solid foundation that will most-certainly strengthen the information security management program that FastTrack has built to protect current and future customer data."

"It's exciting to be joining FastTrack at a time when IT Risk Management and Data Security are such an important component of any InsurTech organization. After my initial first few weeks, I am impressed with the people, policy, procedures, and technology put in place by my new Team Members. We are rapidly approaching HITRUST Certification status, and I am excited about helping my new Team Members complete the process," said Pinny Tam, CISO.

Powered by its advanced Digital Automation and Risk Management Tools, FastTrack simplifies the Claim & Application data collection process and Disability Occupational Matching through the utilization of Intelligent Digital Portals, Robotics (RPA), Barcoding, ICR/OCR, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Digitization.

FastTrack has been conducting business in the Life & Disability insurance vertical for more than eight years and boasts a large percentage of the medium and large insurers in both the Life & Disability Group and Individual insurance verticals as current clients.



Pinny has held leadership roles in IT risk management and information security for over 20 years, including Vice President of Global Risk Governance – Technology & Data at Morgan Stanley. Most recently, she was Vice President and Head of Security Risk Assessments in the Information Security Department at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. Pinny currently resides in Marlboro, NJ with her husband and two daughters.

