InsurTech Leader FastTrack Continues to Strengthen its Client Services Team, Welcomes Greg Hafner Formerly from MetLife & Guardian Life

Sept. 12, 2023

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FastTrack, a leader in the Life & Disability Digital Transformation Insurance vertical, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Hafner as its new Vice President of Client Services for The Standard Insurance Company account.

Greg brings with him 30 years of experience leading Claims and Service Operations in the Group Disability and Life marketplace for Guardian Life and MetLife. He has a proven track record of success in managing large and complex operations, driving best-in-class client experiences, and reducing expenses – while delivering the highest levels of quality.  We are excited to have Greg onboard to lead the client services team for The Standard Insurance Company account.

"Our focus has always been on delivering the highest level of service and value to our clients," said Michael Fradkin, President. "With Greg joining our team, we are confident that The Standard Insurance Company will benefit from his wealth of expertise and dedication."

"I am truly excited to join the FastTrack team and take on this role," said Greg. "I look forward to collaborating with The Standard Insurance Company and our internal teams to drive success and foster lasting successes and partnerships."

FastTrack remains committed to providing innovative digital transformation solutions and services along with exceptional client experiences. The addition of Greg to our leadership team reinforces our on-going investment in resources to ensure our continued delivery of value-added capabilities to our customers.

About FastTrack:

FastTrack – a Kamine Technology Group (KTG) division – is a full-service intelligent technology solutions provider in the Life & Disability insurance vertical. Leading the way for more than 10+ years, FastTrack boasts a growing client portfolio consisting of a large ratio of top-tier insurers in both the Group and Individual marketplace in the USA and Canada. Our made-for-insurance intelligent technology, including AI, digitizes & automates up to 90% of the claims journey, from claim intake to adjudication, resulting in lightning-fast claim outcomes that typically improve Claim Handle Time by 30%-40%. FastTrack helps insurers free up valuable human resources to focus on mission-critical tasks, such as improving the customer experience and making informed claim decisions. Furthermore, FastTrack's suite of technology solutions and services empowers insurers to triage claims, understand risk management options, reduce manual administration, create straight thru processing, leverage comprehensive data via online Claimant, Beneficiaries, Employers, Agents/Brokers portals, and digital claimant profiles to achieve informed, consistent, repeatable, defensible, and objective claim decisions.

