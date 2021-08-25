Insurtech Leader FastTrack Makes the Prestigious Inc. 5000 List

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FastTrack, a leading provider of Automated Risk Management Solutions and Services tailormade for Life & Disability Insurance Claims Operations, has announced today that they have made the prestigious Inc. Magazine 5000 List as one of the fastest growing private companies in America.

Driven by a world-class nucleus of Life and Disability insurance experts, developers, analysts, and claims operational staff, FastTrack has been able to consistently expand its customer base and drive significant revenue growth through its SaaS based technology platform.

Thomas Capato, CEO of FastTrack, shares, "Achieving such growth and Inc. 5000 recognition is a worthy accomplishment – one we couldn't have done alone. I would like to congratulate our amazing FastTrack team members, incredible industry partners, and most of all our terrific client base. On behalf of myself and our leadership team, thank you for your trust and unwavering support!"

The 2021 Inc. 5000 ranks companies by percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. This year's honorees have showed exceptional resilience given 2020's unprecedented and unique challenges.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About FastTrack:

FastTrack is the leading full-service technology platform in the Life & Disability insurance vertical that automates critical elements of the claims adjudication and new business application process, helping Carriers enhance the accuracy of claim and underwriting decisions.

Our suite of products and services helps insurers to triage and fully understand their risk management options, drives process automation, and makes possible comprehensive data collection and analysis to establish best practices for the life and disability administration processes. Our primary goal is to help claims professionals and underwriters make consistent, repeatable, clear, objective, and defensible benefit and employability determinations.

FastTrack has been conducting business in the Life & Disability insurance vertical for more than eight years and boasts a large percentage of the medium and large insurers in both the Group and Individual insurance verticals as current clients.

