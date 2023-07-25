InsurTech Leader FastTrack Strengthens Product Innovation Efforts, Welcomes Jared Shaw from Vitech Systems Group

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FastTrack, a leader in the Life & Disability Insurance vertical, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jared Shaw, as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO). Jared brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the field of product management, having previously served as the Vice President of Industry Solutions at Vitech Systems Group.

As Chief Product Officer, Jared will oversee FastTrack's product strategy, and innovation efforts, driving the company's continued growth and ensuring its position as a market leader in the Life & Disability Insurance vertical. With a deep understanding of customer needs and emerging market trends, Jared will play a vital role in shaping FastTrack's product portfolio and delivering cutting-edge solutions that exceed customer expectations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jared to our executive team," said Michael Fradkin, President." With Jared's extensive experience and strategic vision, we are confident that he will lead our product development initiatives to new heights. His arrival signifies FastTrack's commitment to innovation and our dedication to providing our customers with the most advanced and transformative digital solutions in the industry."

Jared is a seasoned professional with a proven ability to deliver outstanding results. During his tenure at Vitech Systems Group, he successfully led multiple product launches, resulting in significant market share growth and enhanced customer satisfaction. His strategic leadership and customer-centric approach have consistently propelled companies to achieve new levels of success.

"I am excited to join FastTrack and work with the talented team to shape the future of the industry," said Jared Shaw, Chief Product Officer. "I admire FastTrack's commitment to excellence, and I am eager to contribute to its ongoing success. Together, we will focus on delivering game-changing products that revolutionize the way customers interact with our offerings and solidify FastTrack's position as an industry frontrunner."

About FastTrack:
FastTrack – a Kamine Technology Group (KTG) division – is a full-service intelligent technology solutions provider in the Life & Disability insurance vertical. Leading the way for more than 10+ years, FastTrack boasts a growing client portfolio consisting of a large ratio of top-tier insurers in both the Group and Individual marketplace in the USA and Canada. Our made-for-insurance intelligent technology, including AI, digitizes & automates up to 90% of the claims journey, from claim intake to adjudication, resulting in lightning-fast claim outcomes that typically improve Claim Handle Time by 30%-40%. FastTrack helps insurers free up valuable human resources to focus on mission-critical tasks, such as improving the customer experience and making informed claim decisions. Furthermore, FastTrack's suite of technology solutions and services empowers insurers to triage claims, understand risk management options, reduce manual administration, create straight thru processing, leverage comprehensive data via online Claimant, Beneficiaries, Employers, Agents/Brokers portals, and digital claimant profiles to achieve informed, consistent, repeatable, defensible, and objective claim decisions.

