Insurtech Leader, FastTrack, Welcomes Celia Akrivi, formerly of DXC Technologies as VP of Business Development

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FastTrack, a leader in the digital automation arena for Life & Disability Insurance Carriers, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Celia Akrivi as its new Vice President of Business Development. Celia will spearhead the company's growth strategies, forge new partnerships, and expand FastTrack's presence in key Life & Disability markets.

With over 25 years of experience in Life & Disability, Celia brings a wealth of market knowledge and a successful track record of developing key strategic alliances. Before joining FastTrack, Celia held a leadership position at DXC Technologies, where she was instrumental in business development activities for the Americas, Life & Wealth marketplace.

"We are excited to welcome Celia to our business development team," said Thomas Capato, CEO and Cofounder of FastTrack. "Celia's extensive experience in business development and sound understanding of the Life & Disability vertical will be invaluable as we continue to scale and strengthen our market position."

In her new role, Celia will focus on identifying new business opportunities, building relationships with key stakeholders, and leading the charge in strategic initiatives to accelerate the company's growth trajectory.

"I am thrilled to join FastTrack at such a pivotal time," said Celia. "I look forward to working with the team to capitalize on new opportunities for growth and contribute to the company's continued success."

FastTrack has established itself as a market leader, delivering transformational digital automation solutions for the Life & Disability insurance claims industry. The InsurTech brand's ability to leverage cutting edge technology to improve the claims journey has positioned itself for long-term growth, and the addition of Celia to the business development team underscores its commitment to the future.

About FastTrack:

FastTrack – a division of Kamine Technology Group (KTG) – has been a market leader in providing intelligent, automated claims management solutions and services to the Life & Disability insurance vertical since 2012. Headquartered in Bedminster, N.J., FastTrack's unique blend of smart technology and decades of insurance subject-matter expertise has secured key partnerships with many of North America's leading group and individual insurance carriers.

FastTrack's comprehensive suite of made-for-insurance Intelligent Automation Tools is revolutionizing claim management/process, freeing up mission-critical resources and vastly improving the claims journey experience for claimants, beneficiaries, employers, agents/brokers, examiners, and more. Key performance advantages include the elimination of up to 90% of manual administrative tasks, the implementation of auto-administrative and auto-adjudication pathways, the creation of data-rich digital claimant profiles that reduce risk and accelerate claim decisions by 30-40%, and direct savings on carriers reserves and interest expenses.

