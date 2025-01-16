InsurTech Market size to increase by USD 77.41 Billion between 2023 to 2028, Market Segmentation by Application, Deployment, Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global insurtech market size is estimated to grow by USD 77.41 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 42.35% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global InsurTech Market 2024-2028

Application 1.1 Marketing and distribution

1.2 IT support

1.3 Claim management

1.4 Policy administration and management

1.5 Others Deployment 2.1 On-premises

2.2 Cloud Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America Country

US, China , India , UK, and France

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The InsurTech market's marketing and distribution segment is poised for significant growth during the forecast period. The widespread use of smartphones and easy internet access have fueled digital marketing and distribution of insurance policies through advanced technologies. Regulations mandating electronic promotion system certifications ensure security. Mobile point-of-sales in e-retail is gaining acceptance, providing insurance companies with opportunities to cater to busy customers. InsurTech platforms offer chatbots for live customer interaction and resolution of queries, enhancing the digital experience. Customer-centricity and high ROI are driving segment growth. InsurTech startups disrupt traditional financial services with increased access, transparency, and lower costs. Automation through pattern recognition algorithms and predictive coding reduce industry overheads and improve process efficiency. Deregulation of equity crowdfunding and private startup investments attract investors, further fueling market growth.

Analyst Review

Insurance Technology, or InsurTech, refers to the use of technology to create, distribute, and administer insurance products. This innovative sector is revolutionizing the industry by enabling the creation of ultra-customized policies tailored to individual needs. Social insurance, life & health, auto, marine, liability, buildings, and commercial buildings insurance are just a few areas benefiting from InsurTech. Machine learning and artificial intelligence are key technologies driving personalized offerings. Customer data is analyzed to provide accurate risk assessments and pricing. Cloud computing and deployment models allow for flexible and scalable solutions. Blockchain ensures secure and transparent transactions. Business analytics and IoT devices provide real-time data for risk assessment and claims processing. InsurTech is transforming various insurance sectors, including life & health, auto, marine, liability, buildings, and home insurance. Dwelling coverage and contents coverage are now offered with greater precision and efficiency. The future of insurance is technology-driven, offering customized policies and improved customer experiences.

Market Overview

The InsurTech market refers to the use of technology to create, distribute, and administer insurance products. This includes social insurance, life & health, auto, marine, liability, buildings, and commercial buildings insurance. Customer data is a crucial element, with machine learning and artificial intelligence used for predictions based on consumer needs, purchase quantity, and decision making. Real-time tracking and monitoring information are essential for insured parties, and businesses are leveraging digital solutions to streamline insurance planning. Cloud computing, blockchain, IoT, and big data are transforming the industry, with solutions providers offering digital transformation through on-premise and cloud-based platforms. Chatbots and insurance carriers are also part of this landscape, enhancing customer experience and enabling efficient claim processing. Overall, InsurTech is revolutionizing the insurance industry by providing innovative digital solutions for various business lines and niche customers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

DXC Technology Company

Trov, Inc.

Wipro Limited

ZhongAn

TCS

Cognizant

Infosys

Pegasystems

Appian

Mindtree

12 Appendix

