InsurTech Market to Grow by USD 77.41 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Business Efficiency Needs and AI Impacting Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global insurtech market size is estimated to grow by USD 77.41 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 42.35% during the forecast period. Increasing need to improve business efficiency is driving market growth, with a trend towards investors collaborating with insurtech firms. However, high cost of investment poses a challenge. Key market players include Acko Technology and Services Pvt. Ltd., Allianz SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Charles Taylor Ltd., Cuvva Ltd., Cytora Ltd., DeadHappy Ltd., Flock Ltd., Friendsurance, Kin Insurance Technology Hub LLC, KYND Ltd., Laka Ltd., Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., Milvik AB, Nimbla Ltd., Quantemplate Technologies Inc., simplesurance GmbH, Slice Insurance Technologies Inc., Uinsure Ltd., Urban Jungle Services Ltd., Wrisk Ltd., ExtraCover Ltd., and F2X Group Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global InsurTech Market 2024-2028

InsurTech Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 42.35% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 77.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 40.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and France Key companies profiled Acko Technology and Services Pvt. Ltd., Allianz SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Charles Taylor Ltd., Cuvva Ltd., Cytora Ltd., DeadHappy Ltd., Flock Ltd., Friendsurance, Kin Insurance Technology Hub LLC, KYND Ltd., Laka Ltd., Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., Milvik AB, Nimbla Ltd., Quantemplate Technologies Inc., simplesurance GmbH, Slice Insurance Technologies Inc., Uinsure Ltd., Urban Jungle Services Ltd., Wrisk Ltd., ExtraCover Ltd., and F2X Group Ltd.

Market Driver

InsurTech, the fusion of Insurance and Technology, is creating waves in the industry. This innovation is revolutionizing the creation, distribution, and administration of insurance products. From social insurance to life & health, auto, marine, liability, buildings, and commercial buildings insurance, InsurTech is transforming business lines and product lines. Machine learning and artificial intelligence are driving personalized solutions for niche customers. Real-time tracking and monitoring information enable better risk monitoring and decision making. Customer data is the new currency, with predictions based on purchase quantity and consumer needs. Cloud computing, blockchain, IoT, and digital solutions are the new norm. InsurTech is transforming insurance planning with big data, chatbots, and on-premise solutions. Insurance carriers are embracing digital transformation, leveraging technology to streamline operations and enhance customer experience. The future of InsurTech lies in continuous innovation and meeting evolving customer needs.

Investors are showing heightened enthusiasm towards partnering with InsurTech firms, as evidenced by the recent conference where 1,500 investors, entrepreneurs, and insurance executives convened. The primary objective of the event was to explore how technology is revolutionizing the insurance sector. Technological advancements have significantly impacted the insurance value chain, streamlining costing processes, enhancing consumer experience, increasing transparency, reducing fraud through data analysis, and simplifying claims for customers. InsurTech companies are prioritizing the growing consumer demand for tailored insurance products and personalized services.

Market Challenges

The InsurTech market is revolutionizing the insurance industry by creating and distributing innovative insurance products using technology. Challenges in insurance creation and administration are being addressed through the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence. Social insurance and customer data analysis help insurers make accurate predictions and personalized decisions for insurance planning. Real-time tracking and monitoring information are crucial for risk monitoring and customer satisfaction. Insurance carriers are embracing digital solutions to meet consumer needs, including cloud computing, IoT, and blockchain. Business lines and product lines are catering to niche customers with specific risk profiles. Machine learning algorithms help insurers assess purchase quantity and make informed decisions. Big data and chatbots streamline customer interaction and improve decision-making processes. Solutions providers are leading the digital transformation in insurance, offering cloud-based and on-premise solutions for life & health, auto, marine, liability, buildings, and commercial buildings insurance. IoT devices provide real-time data for dwelling coverage, contents coverage, and risk monitoring. The integration of technology in insurance is a game-changer, enabling insurers to provide customized solutions and improve overall customer experience.

Insurance firms are embracing the sale of products through the latest technology, known as InsurTech. However, this new approach necessitates specialized training for insurance staff to effectively use the technology and understand the insurance offerings. Retraining is essential to ensure that employees can provide clients with suitable insurance solutions. Many firms are integrating technology with banking and broking services, but managing these systems effectively requires technical expertise, which some firms may lack. Therefore, investing in trainers for staff and brokers is crucial for successful implementation of InsurTech solutions.

Segment Overview

This insurtech market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Marketing and distribution

1.2 IT support

1.3 Claim management

1.4 Policy administration and management

1.5 Others Deployment 2.1 On-premises

2.2 Cloud Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Marketing and distribution- The InsurTech market's marketing and distribution segment is poised for significant growth during the forecast period. The widespread use of smartphones and easy internet access have fueled digital marketing and distribution of insurance policies through advanced technologies. Regulations mandating electronic promotion system certifications ensure security. Mobile point-of-sales in e-retail is gaining acceptance, providing insurance companies with opportunities to cater to busy customers. InsurTech platforms offer chatbots for live customer interaction and resolution of queries, enhancing the digital experience. Customer-centricity and high ROI are driving segment growth. InsurTech startups disrupt traditional financial services with increased access, transparency, and lower costs. Automation through pattern recognition algorithms and predictive coding reduce industry overheads and improve process efficiency. Deregulation of equity crowdfunding and private startup investments attract investors, further fueling market growth.

Research Analysis

Insurance Technology, or InsurTech, refers to the use of technology to create, distribute, and administer insurance products. This innovative sector is revolutionizing the industry by enabling the creation of ultra-customized policies tailored to individual needs. Social insurance, life & health, auto, marine, liability, buildings, and commercial buildings insurance are just a few areas benefiting from InsurTech. Machine learning and artificial intelligence are key technologies driving personalized offerings. Customer data is analyzed to provide accurate risk assessments and pricing. Cloud computing and deployment models allow for flexible and scalable solutions. Blockchain ensures secure and transparent transactions. Business analytics and IoT devices provide real-time data for risk assessment and claims processing. InsurTech is transforming various insurance sectors, including life & health, auto, marine, liability, buildings, and home insurance. Dwelling coverage and contents coverage are now offered with greater precision and efficiency. The future of insurance is technology-driven, offering customized policies and improved customer experiences.

Market Research Overview

The InsurTech market refers to the use of technology to create, distribute, and administer insurance products. This includes social insurance, life & health, auto, marine, liability, buildings, and commercial buildings insurance. Customer data is a crucial element, with machine learning and artificial intelligence used for predictions based on consumer needs, purchase quantity, and decision making. Real-time tracking and monitoring information are essential for insured parties, and businesses are leveraging digital solutions to streamline insurance planning. Cloud computing, blockchain, IoT, and big data are transforming the industry, with solutions providers offering digital transformation through on-premise and cloud-based platforms. Chatbots and insurance carriers are also part of this landscape, enhancing customer experience and enabling efficient claim processing. Overall, InsurTech is revolutionizing the insurance industry by providing innovative digital solutions for various business lines and niche customers.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Marketing And Distribution



IT Support



Claim Management



Policy Administration And Management



Others

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

