InsurTech NY Announces Virtual Job Fair and Networking Expo

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InsurTech NY, the largest InsurTech community in the New York metro area, announced today its Virtual Matchmaking Expo, the first dedicated virtual job fair and networking event for InsurTech startups and insurance industry professionals, to be held on October 29, 2020.

"In an environment of record unemployment, associations and technology-based communities need to step up and provide solutions," said David Gritz, InsurTech NY Managing Director. "Hosting a virtual expo for InsurTechs is the safest and most effective way to match growing InsurTechs with prospective co-founders, executives, advisors, and board members."

Research by InsurTech NY found that there are more than 1,500 advertised open positions at InsurTechs that are Series-A or later funding stages. These roles range from senior underwriters to data scientists to digital marketers. Behind the scenes, InsurTechs are also scouting for advisors and board members.

InsurTech NY has been a vital hub for the industry. Its in-person and virtual events have grown and regularly attract thousands across the industry, including startups, carriers, investors, and other participants.

"We are actively hiring in our client solutions group from the insurance industry," said Ben Caggia, Director of Talent Acquisition at Unqork, a no-code software platform. "The InsurTech NY Matchmaking Expo is an ideal way for us to discover talented individuals in the insurance industry to fill our roles."

The Matchmaking Expo will be held virtually on a networking platform that creates a three-dimensional virtual environment where attendees can visit booths and dynamically join video conversations with exhibitors. InsurTechs participating in the Expo will be able to host a virtual booth and dedicated interviewing table to meet prospective new hires, advisors, or board members.

The program will feature association and educational partners including NAAIA New York, Advisen, Quesnay, St. John's University, InsurTech Hartford, Insurance Underwriters, and CT Innovations. For more information about the Expo visit insurtechny.com/event_program/expo/

About InsurTech NY

InsurTech NY supports the insurance innovation community in the New York metro area. InsurTech NY brings together carriers, brokers, investors, and InsurTech startups via bi-monthly programs and its annual insurance accelerator . InsurTech NY's mission is to drive talent to insurance, make regulation innovation-friendly, attract InsurTechs to the metro area, and improve access to investment. See more at insurtechny.com or follow us on LinkedIn ( linkedin.com/company/insurtechny ).

