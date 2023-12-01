InsurTech NY Wraps up its 2023 Growth Stage Accelerator Cohort

News provided by

InsurTech NY

01 Dec, 2023, 07:50 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsurTech NY, the largest InsurTech community in North America, wraps up its fourth growth-stage InsurTech accelerator cohort.

InsurTech NY's carrier and broker members selected 41 startups, from a pool of more than 155 applicants in 20 countries, to participate in the hybrid insurance accelerator program. The accelerator ran two months and provided resources to help startups with traction, talent, and financing.

Continue Reading
2023 Insurance Accelerator Cohort
2023 Insurance Accelerator Cohort

"This cohort was one of the most diverse. Startups represented areas of focus from workplace safety to carbon credit insurance." said David Gritz, Managing Director of InsurTech NY. "We now have helped accelerate 121 startups and have reached a milestone where our alumni and exited founders mentor our current cohorts."

The 2023 Cohort included:

Life, Health, and Benefits Lines:
Aerogami, Annuities Genius, Future Capital, Hammurabi, iGuard Fire, Insured Normads, Jove, Knudge, Lazarus AI, Medical Second Opinion, Nestimate, Neutrinos, SortSpoke, Planswell, ScoreData, Triyo, and Uniblox

Property and Casualty Lines:
Agtools, Allium Data, altumAI, Batteryze, Billy, Claim Genius, DocLens, Draftrs, Edify, Floatbot, Gigaforce, Kita, Kwant, Kyber, Modjoul, Mac Intelligence, Optimalex, Otonomi, Previsico, Property Scout, Salient Predictions, Stere, ThingCo, and Voxel

During the program, founders worked with 100+ mentors from carriers, brokers, and solution providers to identify opportunities, establish partnerships, and overcome challenges in their business.

About InsurTech NY

InsurTech NY is an international gateway to bring together the insurance innovation community. It brings together carriers, brokers, investors, and InsurTech startups via educational and networking events, a competition, MGA Lab, and an accelerator. InsurTech NY's mission is to accelerate corporate innovation, drive talent to insurance, support innovation-friendly regulation, and improve access to investment. See more at insurtechny.com and meet its cohort companies at the Spring InsurTech Conference.

PR Contact: David Gritz
[email protected]
212-634-9516

SOURCE InsurTech NY

Also from this source

InsurTech NY Opens Applications for Digital MGA Lab Cohort Two

InsurTech NY Opens Applications for Digital MGA Lab Cohort Two

InsurTech NY, North America's largest InsurTech community opened its application window for its Digital MGA Lab. Applications for the second cohort...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.