InsurTech NY Wraps up its 2023 Growth Stage Accelerator Cohort

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InsurTech NY, the largest InsurTech community in North America, wraps up its fourth growth-stage InsurTech accelerator cohort.

InsurTech NY's carrier and broker members selected 41 startups, from a pool of more than 155 applicants in 20 countries, to participate in the hybrid insurance accelerator program. The accelerator ran two months and provided resources to help startups with traction, talent, and financing.

2023 Insurance Accelerator Cohort

"This cohort was one of the most diverse. Startups represented areas of focus from workplace safety to carbon credit insurance." said David Gritz, Managing Director of InsurTech NY. "We now have helped accelerate 121 startups and have reached a milestone where our alumni and exited founders mentor our current cohorts."

The 2023 Cohort included:

Life, Health, and Benefits Lines:

Aerogami, Annuities Genius, Future Capital, Hammurabi, iGuard Fire, Insured Normads, Jove, Knudge, Lazarus AI, Medical Second Opinion, Nestimate, Neutrinos, SortSpoke, Planswell, ScoreData, Triyo, and Uniblox

Property and Casualty Lines:

Agtools, Allium Data, altumAI, Batteryze, Billy, Claim Genius, DocLens, Draftrs, Edify, Floatbot, Gigaforce, Kita, Kwant, Kyber, Modjoul, Mac Intelligence, Optimalex, Otonomi, Previsico, Property Scout, Salient Predictions, Stere, ThingCo, and Voxel

During the program, founders worked with 100+ mentors from carriers, brokers, and solution providers to identify opportunities, establish partnerships, and overcome challenges in their business.

About InsurTech NY

InsurTech NY is an international gateway to bring together the insurance innovation community. It brings together carriers, brokers, investors, and InsurTech startups via educational and networking events, a competition, MGA Lab, and an accelerator. InsurTech NY's mission is to accelerate corporate innovation, drive talent to insurance, support innovation-friendly regulation, and improve access to investment. See more at insurtechny.com and meet its cohort companies at the Spring InsurTech Conference .

PR Contact: David Gritz

[email protected]

212-634-9516

SOURCE InsurTech NY