Insurtech Start-Up Brings Much Needed Transparency - And Savings - To Insurance Purchasing

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Disruption has finally come to the insurance industry, as one start-up has introduced technology that promises time- and cost-savings to consumers by providing them instant – real, not estimated – quote comparisons for home and auto insurance through a user-friendly digital platform that can complete an entire purchase within minutes.

Using proprietary technology, the online insurance agency Nsure not only generates free real-time quotes from up to 25 different carriers in a matter of seconds, but is able to auto-fill most data in any application – from VIN numbers to home construction information – thereby dramatically expediting the process and delivering a hassle-free customer experience.

Nsure's technology simplifies the entire insurance buying experience while creating a much needed degree of transparency within the industry. Customers can now compare similar policies from multiple insurers side-by-side, and purchase the most attractive one in as little as five minutes. And when it's time to renew a policy, Nsure automatically informs customers about the best offers in the market before a policy expires.

"Our tech-centric agency is all about saving customers time and money. Quotes come up in seconds, policies can be bought in minutes and our technology takes care of most of the onerous paperwork associated with purchasing a policy," said Wojtek Gudaszewski, co-founder and CEO of Nsure. "Customers are not deluged with calls or hounded by salesmen. We let the customers decide, and we're always there to help if they need any assistance in acquiring insurance on their terms."

The entire transaction takes place on Nsure's secure website (Nsure.com). The all-digital company began operations in March in Florida, and has plans to expand its offerings – and geographic reach – in the coming months.

Those seeking insurance can compare prices in three coverage options. And with a simple slide bar and/or drop-down, they can increase or decrease coverage or deductibles to receive revised quotes to fit their needs. Furthermore, the company uses data mining technology to automatically fill in most of the required information on the customer's insurance form, and employs the same technology to search vast amounts of data to recommend the right coverage levels.

"By computing the proper level of coverage, and finding the best price for that particular coverage, Nsure technology helps rectify a problem faced by most people: overspending on their auto and home insurance," said Kuba Skalbania, CTO of Nsure.

"We estimate that Americans overspend by more than $30 billion on home and auto insurance each year," said Adrian Dzielnicki, co-founder and COO of Nsure.

All policy, transaction information and quotations are stored on a buyer's own secure Nsure account. The buyer can request policy changes or cancellations anytime. The company does have licensed insurance agents available to answer any questions, and guide clients through the claims process. These agents are not salesmen; they are highly trained, licensed specialists trained to help customers with any insurance question.

"Digital disruption in the home and auto insurance industries has been long overdue. Receiving multiple quotes in a matter of seconds enables customers to save time and money. Not having to deal with an overly persistent salesman is just an added benefit," said Mr. Dzielnicki.

About Nsure

Based in Florida, Nsure.com is the first all-digital licensed insurance agency that provides auto and home insurance via its secure website. Employing the most advanced data technology to track up-to-the-minute, real, not estimated, quotes from more than two dozen insurance carriers, Nsure enables customers to take complete control of the insurance buying process on their smartphones, tablets and computers. The company's platform delivers a hassle-free experience, from a streamlined application process and instant quotes to no sales pitches and a simple renewal process that automatically updates quotes just prior to expiration so that customers can take advantage of the best rates and coverage possible.

