Insurtech Veteran Eric Bluhm Named New Chief Revenue Officer at Ease

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ease , a leading HR and benefits software solution for small businesses, insurance brokers and insurance carriers, today announced the appointment of insurtech veteran Eric Bluhm as Chief Revenue Officer. In his new role, Eric will support scaling the company to help meet the needs of the rapidly growing digital benefits industry.

In today's landscape, there is tremendous opportunity in the benefits administration space. According to a recent survey from Ease , 57% of respondents noted technology will play a very important role for their groups heading into this year's open enrollment season. As CRO, Eric will oversee Ease's sales and client facing teams to further amplify the company's service and customer successes. Eric will work directly with CMO Tim Low to grow Ease's external brand and leading benefits software solutions.

"The digital benefits administration landscape is one of the fastest growing sectors in the industry,'' said Bluhm. "The overarching necessity of digitization is leading to companies like Ease to become a key differentiator in the benefits administration space. I look forward to working with teams across Ease to strategically enhance the value of digital transformation in the benefits industry and how it can further provide value to all brokers and insurance carriers nationwide."

Eric has deep experience in the insurance, insurtech and benefits administration industries where he has led sales teams and driven revenue at various organizations. Most recently, Eric was the senior vice president of sales at Zywave where he helped scale the business by alleviating friction points, accelerating rapid company growth.

"Eric has demonstrated a deep understanding of the need for change management as brokers move away from manual practices and look for technological, digital solutions," said David Reid, CEO and co-founder of Ease. "We're confident that Eric will help our customers streamline their benefits administration practices in a way that grows their business and saves them time as the industry continues to undergo its digital revolution."

Eric's hiring is the latest milestone for Ease, with the company recently announcing the appointment of Timothy Low as Chief Marketing Officer, and Terressa DeHaven as VP of Legal & Compliance. Poised for further growth in Q4, Eric's position will help Ease ultimately enhance brokers' need to adopt digital practices.

About Ease

Ease is an online benefits enrollment system built for insurance brokers and employers. Ease makes it simple to set up and manage benefits, onboard new hires, stay compliant, and offer employees one destination for all their human resources information. Ease demonstrates the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification. Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran David Reid and web and engineering architect Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless HR and benefits processes on an easy-to-use system. Ease has offices in Las Vegas, New York, Omaha and San Diego. In 2015, Ease was launched on the West Coast and is among the most widely adopted, fastest growing solutions for brokers and employers in the area, with more than 75,000 employers and over 2.5 million employees. For more information, head to www.ease.com .

