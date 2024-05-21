InsurTech Wholesale Broker QuoteWell Partners with Independent Insurance Agents of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWell, a tech-driven insurance wholesale broker, has partnered with industry trade association the Independent Insurance Agents of Texas (IIAT) to help deliver a responsive and transparent wholesale brokerage experience to IIAT's 9,000+ agency members.

By leveraging QuoteWell's advanced AI-driven platform, IIAT members will gain access to a more efficient submission process, real-time status updates, and comprehensive support from experienced underwriters.

"We are thrilled to partner with QuoteWell to enhance our members' capabilities in accessing specialty commercial markets," said Marit Peters, IIAT President and Executive Director. "QuoteWell is an innovative solution that will empower our members to expand their business horizons and deliver exceptional value to their clients."

"Partnering with IIAT is fantastic opportunity for QuoteWell to join forces with a respected Texas institution, reinforcing our commitment to supporting independent agents and fostering their success in the ever-evolving insurance industry," said Joey Bouchard, QuoteWell CEO.

For more information about the partnership and how IIAT members can benefit, please visit the QuoteWell partnership page on the IIAT website.

About QuoteWell

Founded in 2021, QuoteWell is a tech-driven insurance wholesale broker delivering a responsive and transparent experience to retail agents and carriers. The company has raised $20MM in funding and is licensed to operate in 44 states. Learn more about how to get appointed and their appetite at quotewell.com.

About IIAT

The Independent Insurance Agents of Texas (IIAT) is the largest association of independent insurance agents in Texas, dedicated to promoting the success and growth of independent agents. IIAT provides its members with advocacy, education, and resources to help them thrive in the competitive insurance industry.

SOURCE QuoteWell