Insycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta Integrator

Insycle is a data management tool that enables HubSpot admins to keep their contact and company data neat and tidy. Insycle offers flexible way to bulk update records, merge duplicates, standardize fields, fix data inconsistencies, and analyze data.

Inbound marketer can now spend less time on mundane data tasks and instead focus on high impact work to improve marketing and engagement - all without the need for developers. Unlike manipulating data in spreadsheets or costly custom API development in-house, Insycle is a unified tool that works directly on the data interactively.

HubSpot's Connect Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. Certified Partners comply with a set of requirements.

About Insycle:

Insycle, Inc., is a New York City based company with the mission of making it easy to manage and work with data. Insycle is the modern alternative to easily organize, cleanse, and update data in multiple platforms – all in one place. Salesforce, Marketo, Intercom, Zendesk, Hubspot, and Yext.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading CRM, marketing, sales, and customer service platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 41,500 total customers in more than 90 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, the soon to be released Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to manage the customer experience from awareness to advocacy.

HubSpot has been named a top place to work by Glassdoor, Fortune, The Boston Globe, and The Boston Business Journal. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with offices in Dublin, Ireland (EMEA HQ); Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Berlin, Germany; and Portsmouth, NH.

