Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Insycle is currently available on the AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000EJoHBUA1.

Sales Operations and Salesforce Administrators can now spend less time on mundane data tasks and instead focus on high impact work to improve the sales process. Unlike manipulating data in spreadsheets using VLOOKUP, or costly custom API development in-house, Insycle is a modern tool that works directly on the data interactively, without the complexities of IDs and picklists. Being a unified tool that works consistently across apps makes Insycle a strategic tool preferred by IT executives.

"If your users need to edit data in batches Insycle will bring them much joy and save you so much time! For your admins, it is an unbelievable Salesforce utility tool," said Thomas Parisi, C.I.O. / C.T.O. at Stonehenge Management.

"We are happy to welcome Insycle onto the AppExchange, as they provide customers with an exciting new way to organize and manage Salesforce data," said Mike Wolff, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. "The exponential growth of the AppExchange underscores the enormous opportunity the entire Salesforce ecosystem has in creating cutting-edge solutions and driving customer success."

About Insycle:

Insycle, Inc., is a New York City based company with the mission of making it easy to manage and work with data. Insycle is the modern alternative to easily organize, cleanse, and update data in multiple platforms – Salesforce, Marketo, Intercom, Zendesk, HubSpot, and Yext -- all in one place.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 5 million customer installs and 70,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

