InSync Launches Hybrid Leadership Accelerator for Remote Team Management

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InSync Training, the global leader in hybrid virtual training solutions, proudly announces the launch of its Hybrid Leadership Excellence Accelerator. This professional development program is tailored for managers at all levels, with a special focus on leading remote and hybrid teams. The series equips participants with the essential skills and strategies needed to excel in managing diverse, distributed workforces in today's evolving workplace.

Each workshop in the Hybrid Leadership Excellence Accelerator features a 2-week blended learning journey that includes interactive live workshops, microlearning toolkits, a personal development journal, and a final project to reinforce practical application of the skills learned. This program provides both new and experienced leaders with the tools necessary to successfully manage and integrate teams across remote and hybrid settings.

Sample Workshops Include:

Agile Leadership: Adapt swiftly with dynamic strategies and innovative solutions.





Business Acumen: Master financial insights to drive team success.





Change Management: Navigate transformation with resilient strategies.





Emotional Intelligence: Enhance team dynamics with empathy and insight.





Time Management: Prioritize workloads to enhance efficiency.





Psychological Safety: Promote open communication and innovation.

Participants will also have the opportunity to earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs) through InSync's IACET Accreditation and maintain their Certified Professional in Training Management (CPTM™) credentials, ensuring their development is both recognized and valuable.

"We are excited to offer this comprehensive series to help managers across all levels thrive in the unique challenges of hybrid and remote leadership. By focusing on critical leadership skills such as communication, emotional intelligence, and decision-making, this accelerator empowers leaders to build stronger, more connected teams in today's complex work environments." Karen Vieth, CEO & President

InSync Training also offers the flexibility to create custom bundles for organizations seeking to train a group of managers, tailoring learning to their specific needs. The Hybrid Leadership Excellence Accelerator is available for individual registration at $399 per workshop, with an additional option to maximize your investment by choosing any 10 workshops across both the Hybrid Leadership Excellence Accelerator and the Hybrid Virtual Learning Masterclass Series for savings of $800. This bundled offer allows you to tailor your learning experience to your unique needs.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.insynctraining.com/leadership-series.

About InSync Training

At InSync Training, we fuse research-backed methods with professional expertise to craft learner-centric virtual training experiences. We're not about one-size-fits-all; our boutique approach focuses on quality and genuine care, creating content that resonates and drives genuine behavior change. From small businesses to large corporations, we provide scalable, holistic services, managing everything from course creation to program management and go-live delivery. Unlike broad-spectrum competitors, we're specialists in virtual training strategy, meeting your needs for seamless, compelling content, expert facilitators, and unwavering support. Women-owned and managed since 2000, InSync is dedicated to providing boutique-scale solutions with a global reach. For more, visit our website.

