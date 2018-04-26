InSysBio, LLC Announces Extension of Collaboration With GSK on Quantitative Systems Pharmacology Modeling in Asthma

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682863/InSysBio_Logo.jpg )



The companies together have constructed a complex asthma model which facilitated the investigation of novel medicines and combination therapy scenarios. GSK has chosen InSysBio as a partner to implement a further expansion of the existing model. This will include new targets and clinical trial data to be able simulate more asthma treatment scenarios.

"We chose to work with InSysBio because of their rich experience in QSP modeling and fundamental knowledge in the field. Through this partnership, we hope to continue to improve drug development in asthma," David Fairman, Senior Director Clinical Pharmacology Modelling and Simulation, GSK, Lourdes Cucurull-Sanchez, Manager Target Sciences, GSK.

"We are very pleased that GSK decided to continue work with us. It means InSysBio has shown itself as a partner with significant expertise and strength in QSP," Oleg Demin Jr, Head of Business Development, InSysBio.

About InSysBio

InSysBio (formerly Institute for System Biology Moscow) was founded in 2004 and has an extensive track record of helping pharmaceutical companies to make right decisions on the critical stages of drug research and development by application of quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP) modeling. InSysBio's innovative approach has already become a part of the drug development process implemented by our strategic partners: nowadays there are more than 100 completed projects in collaboration with leaders of pharmaceutical industry. The company has published a lot of scientific studies in various therapeutic areas. InSysBio team is developing software and tools for QSP and continuously improves methods for biological modeling. For more information about InSysBio, its solutions and services, visit http://www.insysbio.com .

