InSysBio to announce its collaboration with BeOne Medicines

The project aims at mechanistic PK/RO modeling to predict optimal dose and regimen of BGB-B2033, GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InSysBio, one of the world's pioneers of Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) modeling, announces its collaboration with BeOne Medicines, a global oncology company.

Mechanistic PK/RO modeling will be leveraged to support the selection of the optimal recommended phase 2 dose by predicting the dynamics of the various complexes formed when the BGB-B2033 binds to its targets. BGB-B2033, a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody, is currently in early clinical development by BeOne Medicines.

"This project represents a valuable opportunity to apply our cutting-edge modeling approach since determining the optimal dose for therapies expected to exhibit a bell-shaped dose-response relationship poses a significant challenge," said Oleg Demin Jr, Scientific Director, InSysBio. "InSysBio's QSP modeling expertise can help to address this issue. Namely, we have developed generic mechanistic PK/RO model for multispecific antibodies that accelerates project timelines and improves efficiency. Moreover, FDA's Project Optimus encourages the application of mechanistic modeling approaches such as QSP to guide the selection of optimal dose in oncology."

InSysBio is a group of Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) companies located in Limassol, Cyprus (INSYSBIO CY Ltd) and Edinburgh, UK (INSYSBIO UK LIMITED). InSysBio was founded in 2004 and has an extensive track record of helping pharmaceutical companies to make right decisions on the critical stages of drug research and development by application of QSP modeling. InSysBio's cutting-edge QSP approach has already become a part of the drug development process implemented by our strategic partners: there are more than 100 completed projects in collaboration with leaders of pharmaceutical industry and innovative biotech companies. For more information about InSysBio, its solutions and services, visit www.insysbio.com

