InSysBio to launch its OpenSource HetaSimulator project

MOSCOW, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InSysBio, one of the world's pioneers of Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) modeling, presents HetaSimulator. HetaSimulator is a simulation and parameters estimation platform for the Heta modeling language and a component of Heta project.

Heta language is a domain-specific modeling language for dynamic quantitative models used in QSP and systems biology. Heta code can be translated into variety of formats like Simbiology, DBSolve, etc.

Generally, the main purpose of the package is to establish the linkage between emerging QSP frameworks and fast computational methods. HetaSimulator provides the simulation engines for the Heta-based QSP models to be run in Julia without additional tools.

Evgeny Metelkin, PhD, Head of Development Department, comments on the project, "Heta infrastructure development is backed on our modeling experience and focus on the future when computationally extensive tasks will become routine process. Initially, HetaSimulator was developed as the Julia language package. Our expectations have been met since Julia is rapidly evolving. I believe Heta project is the most functional and flexible environment to develop a modeling project or advisory applications."

The components of Heta infrastructure:

Heta standard: Series of specifications for QSP models.

Heta compiler: JavaScript console application for Heta-based platforms creation and format transformation.

Heta simulator: Julia based modeling engine for computationally extensive tasks.

Oleg Demin, PhD, CEO of InSysBio, highlights the significance of the innovation, "The launch of HetaSimulator is a crucial step of a strategic goal to build full circle QSP modeling infrastructure. Today we are able both to develop large-scale QSP platforms based on Heta and have tremendous capability for conducting multiple simulations and identifiability analysis. We hope that our OpenSource project will contribute to modeling techniques advancement."

About InSysBio

InSysBio is a Quantitative Systems Pharmacology (QSP) company located in Moscow, Russia and Edinburgh, UK. InSysBio was founded in 2004 and has an extensive track record of helping pharmaceutical companies to make right decisions on the critical stages of drug research and development by application of QSP modeling. InSysBio's innovative QSP approach has already become a part of the drug development process implemented by our strategic partners: there are more than 120 completed projects in collaboration with leaders of pharmaceutical industry. For more information about InSysBio, its solutions and services, visit www.insysbio.com.

SOURCE InSysBio

Related Links

http://www.insysbio.com/

