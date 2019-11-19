INT Technologies and President, Chris Knott Named NaVOBA's Top 2019 Best Corporations for Veteran's Business Enterprises®

PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INT Technologies, the nation's largest certified Veteran-Owned Staffing and Consulting Company, announced today that they have been named NaVOBA's (National Veteran-Owned Business Association), 2019 Veteran's Business Enterprise® of the Year. The Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year award is a prestigious honor bestowed annually to outstanding U.S. military veteran business owners. The VBEOY awardees demonstrate the finest attributes crucial in leading a flourishing business; sustained business growth and success; and a strong drive to cultivate veteran entrepreneurship.

Over the span of 40 years, Chris Knott's consistent focus on exceptional client relationships coupled with a commitment to integrity reinforced as a United States Marine, has allowed him tremendous success in all his business endeavors.

"This award holds a very special place in my heart because it helps to put a spotlight on Veterans, Veteran owned business, and the great many benefits of hiring and doing business with Veterans," said Chris Knott, President of INT Technologies.

In 2000, Chris Knott decided to utilize his business acumen, expertise and lifelong entrepreneurial spirit to launch INT Technologies, a full spectrum Information Technologies staff augmentation firm. Today, INT Technologies is very proud to be the largest Veteran-owned staffing business in the United States.

"The military teaches leadership, teamwork, integrity, resolve and ingenuity," said NaVOBA President Matthew Pavelek. "These intangibles are also the most important ingredients for success in running a business – which is why corporate America is so eager to partner with veteran-owned suppliers. The corporations we honor with this program just happen to be the best."

NaVOBA's mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America's Veteran's and Service-Disabled Veteran's Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education.

About INT

INT Technologies is the nation's largest certified Veteran-Owned Staffing and Consulting Company. We have 20 years proven track record assisting our varied clients with their projects and staffing needs within the financial, insurance, healthcare, government, aerospace, and technology industries. Serving clients nationwide, our leadership team - comprised of Chris Knott, Rhonda Rutledge, James Maloney, Tamara Ellestad, and Richard Krause - focuses on integrity and service and the relationships they help build. Proof of our commitment to "our client is our highest priority" can be seen in the fact that each of INT's founding clients remain INT clients 20 years later. www.inttechnologies.com

About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)

NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran's Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran's Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE). NaVOBA's mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America's Veteran's and Service-Disabled Veteran's Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba. org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.

