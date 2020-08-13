INT Technologies Named To Staffing Industry Analysts' 2020 List Of Diversity Staffing Firms

PHOENIX, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INT Technologies, the nation's largest certified Veteran-Owned Staffing and Consulting Company, announced today that it has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2020 list of diversity staffing firms. Firms on the list range from smaller, niche organizations to global organizations and solutions providers; and encompass the full spectrum of staffing segments, including IT, healthcare, industrial and office/clerical. Firms, in general, reported their largest segments; and firms could report services in more than one segment.

In a 2019 SIA survey, 60% of large companies that use staffing firms said they had a program for diversity suppliers in place, and 29% said they planned to explore putting one in place over the next two years.

"Today, more than ever, diversity and inclusion are critical to the success of business and more importantly, to our society. When business and community work together to create a level playing field for all, we all benefit. We appreciate being included in this respected list," said Chris Knott, Founder & CEO of INT Technologies.

In 2000, Chris Knott decided to utilize his business acumen, expertise and lifelong entrepreneurial spirit to launch INT Technologies, a full spectrum Information Technologies staff augmentation firm. Today, INT Technologies is very proud to be the largest Veteran-owned staffing business in the United States.

"SIA's diversity-supplier list dates back over a decade, with a focus on heightening visibility for the list and for the ongoing conversation around diversity and inclusion in more recent years," said Subadhra Sriram, Editor & Publisher, Media Products, at SIA. "But diversity and inclusion cannot remain just a conversation. The workforce solutions ecosystem must continue to address the racism and cultural bias that impacts the hiring process and the talent industry-wide. It is our hope that this list helps companies to support diversity and inclusion in business ownership and keeps a spotlight on the changes that are needed to advance more diverse and inclusive communities."

The 2020 list of Diversity-Owned Staffing Firms provides a useful reference for companies with contingent workforce programs looking to use diversity-owned staffing suppliers and for staffing firms seeking diversity-owned subcontractors.

About INT

INT Technologies is the nation's largest certified Veteran-Owned Staffing and Consulting Company. We have 20 years proven track record assisting our varied clients with their projects and staffing needs within the financial, insurance, healthcare, government, aerospace, and technology industries. Serving clients nationwide, our leadership team -comprised of Chris Knott, Richard Krause, James Moloney, Ben Meyer, and Carolyn Russell -focuses on integrity and service and the relationships they help build. Proof of our commitment to "our client is our highest priority" can be seen in the fact that each of INT's founding clients remain INT clients 20 years later. www.inttechnologies.com

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions

Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services.

SOURCE INT Technologies