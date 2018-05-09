INT Unveils Next Generation Display Solution for VR and AR Applications

Currently, VR experience is dragged down by inherent display hindrances such as screen door effect, vergence-accommodation conflict (VAC) and field of view (FOV). David Chu and his team at INT are successful in making the very first 2,228 ppi AMOLED display on glass substrate, which greatly alleviates the screen door effect and VAC when combining with light field technological approach. Also compared with current high ppi display solution on silicon, glass-based display is much more economical and can be made in larger size, thus improve FOV significantly.

O'flex™, a foldable display technology, is another proprietary technology developed by INT. It is more and more evident that smartphone market growth is getting onto a plateau of stagnation. Inevitably, a post-smartphone era is dawning. The foldable display will replace rigid form factor and display with curvatures. Its market size and impact are tremendous. O'flex™ uses a comprehensive integration on layer stacking to slim down the display thickness, reduce the bending radius and attain full function with creaseless bending even after half-a-million bending test in the lab, a significant achievement of folding feature on smartphone development.

INT, established in June 2016, focuses to fill the void of unmet market needs. David Chu, a veteran in the display industry, once led his team commercialized China's 1st AMOLED display. Now in his own company, he adopted an asset-light knowledge-based business model, and set his aim on developing next generation display technologies and transform the whole ecosystem. INT embraces inclusive collaboration and works closely with partners to get them on the trajectory of success through innovation and transformation.

INT will present UHPD™ display technology on May 24 at the Poster Session of the upcoming SID Display Week in L.A. To learn more about INT and its technology, please visit its website at www.int-tech.com.tw. You can also contact INT via email at ling.sun@int-tech.com.tw to arrange a private meeting during May 22 - May 24, or talk to INT staff directly at the Poster Session (Poster Number P.216) 17:00-20:00, May 24, 2018.

