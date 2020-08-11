Intabio Signs Co-Marketing Agreement with Agilent Technologies Inc. to Support Development of Integrated iCIEF-MS Assay

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intabio, Inc., a developer of analytical solutions that provide profound efficiency gains across all stages of biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing, today announces a co-marketing and equipment loan agreement with Agilent Technologies Inc. to support development of integrated iCIEF-MS assays by interfacing Intabio's Blaze™ to the Agilent 6545XT AdvanceBio LC/Q-TOF mass spectrometer. The combination of the Blaze system coupled to the Agilent 6545XT for the monitoring of Critical Quality Attributes (CQAs) on intact proteins will significantly increase productivity for biotherapeutic developers.

Intabio's Blaze System couples two gold-standard analytical techniques - imaged capillary isoelectric focusing (iCIEF) and high-resolution mass spectrometry (MS) - into a single 15-minute assay with 100 times the throughput of traditional workflows. Biotherapeutic developers can quickly monitor multiple CQAs directly on intact proteins – a powerful capability when faced with large numbers of samples and tight timelines.

"Our Biopharma customers have expressed the need for a Blaze integrated assay with the 6545XT and this agreement will enable Intabio to accelerate the launch of a coupled Blaze and Agilent 6545XT assay," said Lena Wu, Ph.D., Intabio CEO and co-founder. "As Intabio adds integrations with more leading MS platforms, access to our leading technology broadens and ultimately shortens the development of biotherapeutics."

The Agilent 6545XT AdvanceBio LC/Q-TOF system is designed to handle multiple workflows in biopharmaceutical characterization. It provides detailed information at the intact protein level, automatically confirming protein sequence at the peptide level and identifying post-translational modifications.

"The Blaze system and the 6545XT AdvanceBio LC/Q-TOF both excel at enabling researchers to see more information at the intact protein level," said David Edwards, Ph.D., Associate Vice President of Marketing for Agilent Technologies' Mass Spectrometry Division. "The combination of these two technologies offers exciting opportunities from both a scientific and laboratory efficiency perspective."

The shipment release of the Blaze™ system is scheduled for December 2020 with anticipated shipments occurring before year end. Early access of mAb technical evaluations on the Blaze is currently available.

About Intabio

Intabio, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based company developing analytical solutions to transform biotherapeutic development and manufacturing with products that provide early product quality characterization and profound efficiency gains across all stages of biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing. Intabio's first product, the Blaze system, is a microchip-based instrument system that will provide rapid detection and identification of subtle protein modifications - modifications that can undermine the stability and efficacy of biotherapeutic drugs such as monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins.

For more information, visit www.intabio.com.

Connect with Intabio: LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Contacts



Brian Quast

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

M: +1 (408) 421-5114

SOURCE Intabio, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.intabio.com

