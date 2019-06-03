Intabio to Present Groundbreaking Innovation in Therapeutic Antibody Quality Characterization at ASMS Conference

NEWARK, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intabio, Inc. today announced it will present a powerful new approach to biotherapeutic quality characterization at June's ASMS Conference in Atlanta, GA - the world's first fully-integrated imaged capillary isoelectric focusing–mass spectrometry (icIEF-MS) assay. Using Intabio's Blaze™ microchip-based system, Critical Quality Attributes including glycoform structure, amino acid oxidation and deamidation, and terminal lysine truncation charge variants were positively identified in intact antibodies with the blazingly fast 15-minute integrated assay. Traditional laboratory techniques would require days or weeks to provide comparable results.

Researchers from Intabio will present the results in two ASMS posters on Thursday, June 6, 2019 (Posters ThP 559 and ThP 564), one of which was generated in collaboration with Bruker Daltonics, Intabio's first MS partner. Data demonstrating Intabio's successful integration of the Blaze system to Bruker's compact QTOF will be discussed. Intabio currently is working to integrate with other leading high-resolution MS systems used for intact biopharmaceutical analysis.

"The time required to identify and measure the many structural variants contained within every biotherapeutic product has ballooned into a severe bottleneck for Biopharma companies," said Erik Gentalen, Intabio's Chief Technology Officer. "The Blaze system overcomes this obstacle by seamlessly integrating icIEF separation and high-resolution MS peak identification into a straightforward, rapid assay."

Intabio's Blaze platform performs a comprehensive analysis of antibody and protein biopharmaceutical product quality with 100-fold higher throughput than traditional approaches. Blaze assays use microchip functionality to integrate (1) separation of protein isoforms by isoelectric focusing, (2) 280-nm imaging of protein isoforms for quantitation, and (3) electrospray for delivery of the separated isoforms to an adjacent MS for peak identification. The speed of Blaze system enables detailed characterization of antibody drug candidates throughout the drug development process, from clone selection to commercial production. Commercial release of the Blaze System is targeted for the second half of 2020.

About Intabio

Intabio, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based company developing analytical solutions to transform biotherapeutic development and manufacturing with products that provide early product quality characterization and profound efficiency gains across all stages of biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing. Intabio's first product, the Blaze system, is a microchip-based instrument system that will provide rapid detection and identification of subtle protein modifications - modifications that can undermine the stability and efficacy of biotherapeutic drugs such as monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins. For more information, please visit us at www.intabio.com or email info@intabio.com.

SOURCE Intabio, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.intabio.com

