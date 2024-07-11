Intact Hires Erik Janssens as SVP of West Coast Commercial Surety

PLYMOUTH, Minn., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, the brand for Intact Financial Corporation's (TSX: IFC) U.S. insurance company subsidiaries, announced today that Erik Janssens has been hired as Senior Vice President of West Coast Commercial Surety. In this role, Erik will be responsible for underwriting, strategy, and the profitable growth of Intact's West Coast commercial surety business.

"Erik's extensive industry knowledge and growth-oriented approach will be instrumental in the ongoing development and expansion of our surety capabilities on the West Coast," said John Guglielmo, Head of Surety & Trade Credit for North America. John added, "Under Erik's leadership, we'll continue to deliver exceptional service and expertise to our large commercial surety partners and customers."

Erik has over 25 years of experience in the commercial surety industry. Erik previously served as Senior Vice President of Commercial Surety for North America at Swiss Re. Prior to that, he held key roles at Berkley Surety Group and Travelers.

