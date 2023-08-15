Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions Awards 16 College Scholarships

More than 300 students have received scholarships since program inception.

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, the brand for Intact Financial Corporation's (TSX: IFC) U.S. insurance company subsidiaries, recently awarded sixteen $3,000 college scholarships: eight to the children and/or grandchildren of Intact employees, and eight to children and/or grandchildren of the company's distribution partners. Recipients were selected based on criteria such as academic performance, leadership roles and participation in school and community activities.

"Through this scholarship program, we are pleased to support the education and growth of future generations," says T. Michael Miller, CEO Global Specialty Lines, Intact. "We are proud to honor these deserving young recipients and wish them all the best in their academic pursuits."

Over 300 students have been awarded college scholarships since the inception of the program in 2003. The program is funded by the Intact Charitable Trust and managed by Scholarship America®, a nonprofit scholarship program administrator.

The following are this year's award winners, along with their parent's or grandparent's employer and the college or university they plan to attend this fall:

Scholarship Recipient

Company (Parent's or Grandparent's employer)

College Attending

Anya Avendano

Intact

California State University: Long Beach

Amara Bugenhagen

Brown and Brown

University of Wisconsin - River Falls

Alexis Chapman

Intact

Florida Gulf Coast University

Drew Cromwell

Smith Manus

University of Alabama

Jolee Giadrosich

Intact

University of Alabama

Nicole Guthenberg

Intact

University of Connecticut

Isabella Hill

Harmon Dennis Bradshaw

Auburn University

Benjamin Jones

Intact

Cornell University

Matthew Kaye

Marsh USA

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Riley Macisak

Synapse Services, LLC

University of Georgia

Elizabeth Martin

International Special Risks Inc.

Emory University

Lincoln Pierce

Allen Insurance and Financial

Middlebury College

Drew Raphel

Intact

Bryant University

Ruby St. Onge

Intact

Nichols College

Brooklynn Studinski

Breckenridge Insurance Services

Texas A&M University

Torrie Whisler

Intact

University of St. Thomas

The Intact Charitable Trust USA is a tax‐exempt private foundation under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code managed by employees of Intact Services USA LLC.

About Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions
Throughout the United States, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment, and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; technology; and tuition refund. For further information about U.S. products and services visit: intactspecialty.com.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is a marketing brand for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, a member of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. The insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC include Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of New York, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware, a Delaware insurer, OBI America Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, OBI National Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, and The Guarantee Company of North America USA, a Michigan insurer. Each of these insurers maintains its principal place of business at 605 Highway 169 N, Plymouth, MN 55441, except The Guarantee Company of North America USA, which is located at One Towne Square, Southfield, MI 48076. For information about Intact Financial Corporation, visit: intactfc.com.

