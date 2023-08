Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions Awards 16 College Scholarships

More than 300 students have received scholarships since program inception.

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, the brand for Intact Financial Corporation's (TSX: IFC) U.S. insurance company subsidiaries, recently awarded sixteen $3,000 college scholarships: eight to the children and/or grandchildren of Intact employees, and eight to children and/or grandchildren of the company's distribution partners. Recipients were selected based on criteria such as academic performance, leadership roles and participation in school and community activities.

"Through this scholarship program, we are pleased to support the education and growth of future generations," says T. Michael Miller, CEO Global Specialty Lines, Intact. "We are proud to honor these deserving young recipients and wish them all the best in their academic pursuits."

Over 300 students have been awarded college scholarships since the inception of the program in 2003. The program is funded by the Intact Charitable Trust and managed by Scholarship America®, a nonprofit scholarship program administrator.

The following are this year's award winners, along with their parent's or grandparent's employer and the college or university they plan to attend this fall:

Scholarship Recipient Company (Parent's or Grandparent's employer) College Attending Anya Avendano Intact California State University: Long Beach Amara Bugenhagen Brown and Brown University of Wisconsin - River Falls Alexis Chapman Intact Florida Gulf Coast University Drew Cromwell Smith Manus University of Alabama Jolee Giadrosich Intact University of Alabama Nicole Guthenberg Intact University of Connecticut Isabella Hill Harmon Dennis Bradshaw Auburn University Benjamin Jones Intact Cornell University Matthew Kaye Marsh USA University of Wisconsin-Madison Riley Macisak Synapse Services, LLC University of Georgia Elizabeth Martin International Special Risks Inc. Emory University Lincoln Pierce Allen Insurance and Financial Middlebury College Drew Raphel Intact Bryant University Ruby St. Onge Intact Nichols College Brooklynn Studinski Breckenridge Insurance Services Texas A&M University Torrie Whisler Intact University of St. Thomas

The Intact Charitable Trust USA is a tax‐exempt private foundation under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code managed by employees of Intact Services USA LLC.

About Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions

Throughout the United States, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment, and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; technology; and tuition refund. For further information about U.S. products and services visit: intactspecialty.com.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is a marketing brand for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, a member of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. The insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC include Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of New York, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware, a Delaware insurer, OBI America Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, OBI National Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, and The Guarantee Company of North America USA, a Michigan insurer. Each of these insurers maintains its principal place of business at 605 Highway 169 N, Plymouth, MN 55441, except The Guarantee Company of North America USA, which is located at One Towne Square, Southfield, MI 48076. For information about Intact Financial Corporation, visit: intactfc.com.

SOURCE Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions