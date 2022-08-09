Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions Awards Sixteen College Scholarships

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, the brand for Intact Financial Corporation's (TSX: IFC) U.S. insurance company subsidiaries, has recently awarded sixteen $3,000 college scholarships: eight to the children and/or grandchildren of Intact employees, and eight to children and/or grandchildren of the company's distribution partners. Recipients were selected based on criteria such as academic performance, leadership roles and participation in school and community activities.

"We are pleased to support the next generation of experts by making education more accessible and encouraging academic excellence," says T. Michael Miller, CEO Global Specialty Lines, Intact. "Congratulations to all the winners on their outstanding achievements. Wishing you all the best for your future endeavors."

Over 300 students have been awarded college scholarships since the inception of the program in 2003. The program is funded by the Intact Charitable Trust and managed by Scholarship America®, a nonprofit scholarship program administrator.

The following are this year's award winners, along with their parent's or grandparent's employer and the college or university they plan to attend this fall:

Scholarship

Recipient Company (Parent's or

Grandparent's employer) College Attending Caroline Elges Intact Baylor University Emi Carlson Intact University of Northern Colorado Carter Wunch Intact University of Rhode Island Caroline Sweeney Intact University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Charlotte Westerman Intact Montana State University Alicia Carvalho Intact University of Virginia Emily Jones RHSB Baylor University Avery Florea Nebraska Bankers Insurance & Services Co. University of Nebraska - Lincoln Haley Pruett AON Missouri State University Joseph Lavallee Intact University of Notre Dame Jenna Mahoney CRC Group University of Washington Kaylinn Carpenter Intact University of Colorado Boulder Arden Hallett D.J. Colby Co., Inc University of Iowa Tobi Morrow CRC Group (Wholesaler) The University of Texas at Austin Avery Dale Hylant University of Georgia Alicia Chavez Holmes Murphy Colorado College

The Intact Charitable Trust USA is a tax‐exempt private foundation under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code managed by employees of Intact Services USA LLC.

About Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions

Throughout the United States, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment, and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; technology; and tuition refund. For further information about U.S. products and services visit: intactspecialty.com.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is a marketing brand for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, a member of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. The insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC include Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of New York, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware, a Delaware insurer, OBI America Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, OBI National Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, and The Guarantee Company of North America USA, a Michigan insurer. Each of these insurers maintains its principal place of business at 605 Highway 169 N, Plymouth, MN 55441, except The Guarantee Company of North America USA, which is located at One Towne Square, Southfield, MI 48076. For information about Intact Financial Corporation, visit: intactfc.com.

