Intact Surety Adds Features to Intact BondClick, an Online Bond Platform for Brokers

Surety brokers benefit from an upgraded online platform, which simplifies the process for quoting and purchasing bonds

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions announces enhancements to the functionality of its online bond platform in the U.S., Intact BondClick. Intact BondClick accelerates the process for brokers to purchase online surety bonds with minimal data entry.

The platform's new streamlined interface significantly improves processing and approval times, provides electronic indemnity execution, seamless data storage, and customized bond solutions. New features include:

Minimal data entry for instant issue bonds.

Enhanced and extensive bond library with auto-approved bonds driven by credit scoring.

Customized bonds with tailored lines of authority.

Credit card payment capability.

"Our goal is to provide the best of both worlds – ease of use and efficiency via a one-stop online portal, along with the support and expertise of a dedicated, A+ rated* surety team," said Scott Reinke, Chief Underwriting Officer for Transactional Surety. Scott added, "We're excited to provide tailored bond solutions to our brokers with minimal underwriting, credit scoring, and direct billing."

Scott joined Intact last spring to oversee Surety's commercial transactional book of business.

Available bond types include license and permit, fiduciary and judicial, public official, non-contract performance, and more.

For more information about Intact BondClick and Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, please visit www.intactbondclick.com.

About Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions

Throughout the United States, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; technology; trade credit and tuition refund. For further information about U.S. products and services visit: intactspecialty.com.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions and Intact Surety are marketing brands for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $22 billion of total annual premiums. The insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC include Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, a New York insurer, which wholly owns Homeland Insurance Company of New York, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware, a Delaware insurer, OBI America Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, OBI National Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, and The Guarantee Company of North America USA, a Michigan insurer. Each of these insurers maintains its principal place of business at 605 Highway 169 N, Plymouth, MN 55441, except The Guarantee Company of North America USA, which is located at One Towne Square, Southfield, MI 48076. For information about Intact Financial Corporation, visit: intactfc.com.

*Intact Surety is backed by the financial strength of Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, an indirect subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX:IFC), rated A+ by A.M. Best.

