Intain Appoints Eric Mitzel as North America Head of Sales and Client Solutions to Capitalize on Growth and Momentum in the Region

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intain Inc., a leading provider of intelligent blockchain and AI technology for investors and lenders to connect in an efficient, secure and trusted way, announced today that it has appointed Eric Mitzel as Vice President of North America sales and client solutions, in a newly created position. Mitzel joins Intain from Zions Bank, bringing more than 15 years of professional experience within the structured financial services industry.

"Intain has emerged from the pandemic having onboarded $3 billion worth of client agreements to our platform that uses applied blockchain AI to help alleviate some of the complexity and inefficiency that burdens the structured finance industry," said Siddhartha Siddhartha, Founder and CEO of Intain. "With the structured finance industry experience that Eric brings to Intain, our awareness is enhanced, our relatability improves, our scalability increases, and our platform becomes the preeminent use case for blockchain in structured finance."

Mitzel, who will be based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and will report to Intain's New York office, gained exposure to more than a decade of corporate financial transactions, with first hand knowledge of the processes involved in trust administration across various asset classes, ranging from municipal bonds to complex lease securitizations. Mitzel spent many years covering large scale debt issuers at BNY Mellon, where he rose to the position of Vice President. Mitzel joined Zions Bank in 2014 and was charged with opening a regional corporate office, which he established and grew into a highly profitable location with increased sales year on year.

"Participating in an industry that is extremely conservative when applying new securitization technology protocols -- there are still trillions of dollars in securities being administered on spreadsheets in 2021 -- my experience has enabled me to observe where the significant pain points and needless expenses continue to hamper the financial services industry," said Eric Mitzel, Vice President of North America Sales and Client Solutions, Intain. "Intain's application of blockchain in structured finance is second to none, and holds the potential to provide the levels of reliable insight into capital market transactions and improve upon the current technology limitations of the industry."

Intain provides software that affords the levels of efficient, secure and trustworthiness required to manage capital markets and transactions for both traditional and digital securities issuances. Mitzel joins a team with innate ability and heritage in the structured finance space, providing customers with the information rails that are necessary for investors to view the value of underlying assets in real time, directly from the source.

About Intain:

Intain is a research-based technology organization building Intelligent Blockchains by combining Blockchain and AI. Founded by financial services business and technology veterans, we understand the impact - benefits and risk - of technology in financial services. For more information visit www.intainft.com.

