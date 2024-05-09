Intake Health Launches Next Generation Revolutionary Hydration Solution For Sports Teams

More Tests, Greater Accuracy, and Enhanced Durability at an Affordable Price

RALEIGH, N.C., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intake Health, a leader in health tracking technology, proudly announces the launch of Generation 2 of its InFlow hydration education and awareness solution. Originally developed for elite sports nutrition programs and utilized by nearly half of all major U.S. sports leagues—including the NFL, NHL, NBA, MLS, MLB—as well as many Division I sports teams and international leagues, InFlow is now more accessible than ever. Building on its remarkable success, Generation 2 is set to make a significant impact on a broader range of athletes, extending into colleges and high schools.

InFlow gives instant feedback on hydration during use.

The latest version was designed to significantly reduce the maintenance requirements for staff. InFlow 2 now lasts all season long once installed. Enhanced by state-of-the-art machine learning models, Generation 2 offers more precise hydration tests. These new algorithms accommodate a wider range of supplements, ensuring unmatched accuracy in hydration monitoring.

In our dedication to democratizing health technology, InFlow 2 is launched at a new low price of only $299, less than half the price of its predecessor. This strategic pricing is designed to enable schools and amateur sports teams to benefit from professional-grade technology, supporting young athletes in their pursuit of excellence.

Expanding Horizons: Bridging Pro Sports and Educational Institutions

Over the past year, InFlow has not only solidified its presence in professional sports but has also started to become a de facto standard for athlete hydration education in Division I university settings. Its adoption in schools and colleges underscores Intake Health's commitment to using advanced technology to enhance wellbeing in diverse environments.

A Year of Impact and Innovation

Reflecting on a successful year in the market, Intake Health has received overwhelmingly positive feedback for InFlow, which has become a critical element of high-performance routines worldwide. "Our mission is to extend healthspans for everyone. While we started in elite sports, we've worked hard to release a more accessible product that can expand hydration education to more athletes," stated Michael Bender, CEO of Intake Health. "With InFlow 2, we're excited to empower trainers working with athletes at all levels to better educate their athletes earlier about proper hydration behaviors and to maintain healthy hydration levels."

Join Us in Shaping the Future of Hydration Education

As Intake Health continues to redefine the standards of hydration monitoring, we invite educational institutions, sports teams, and the broader athletic community to discover the advantages of our continuous hydration education system. Experience how InFlow can elevate performance and health outcomes for athletes at every level.

About Intake Health, Inc.

Intake Health, Inc. is at the cutting edge of health technology, dedicated to elevating performance and health outcomes through innovative solutions like InFlow. Our products provide instant feedback on hydration status, transforming every trip to the restroom into an opportunity for improvement.

