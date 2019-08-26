Intalere Members Benefit from New Agreement with Sharp Fluidics to Access Innovative Suture Management System

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intalere, the healthcare industry leader in delivering optimal cost, quality and clinical outcomes, announces a new agreement with Sharp Fluidics, LLC for its proprietary Operative Armour® suture needle management system. Through this agreement, Intalere members will receive negotiated pricing on the system which will improve operating room safety and workflows.

The Operative Armour System enables surgeons to self-dispense and self-secure their own suture needles without scrub tech assistance, minimizing exposure to contaminated suture needles and improving OR efficiency. By eliminating the handling and passage of exposed contaminated suture needles between OR staff, the potential for needle sticks and dropped needles is greatly reduced. The scrub tech, being freed from the closure process, can now perform uninterrupted counts and assist others to reduce OR turnover time.

The Operative Armour System features a proprietary Needle Trap that enables dispensing and safe securement of multiple suture needles in a transparent housing that allows for easy visual needle count reconciliation. The Needle Trap is compatible with off-the-shelf suture needles and can be attached to a surgeon's forearm or wrist or mounted on the surgical drape.

This contract is currently effective through July 31, 2022.

About Intalere

Intalere's mission focuses on elevating the operational health of America's healthcare providers by designing tailored, smart solutions that deliver optimal cost, quality and clinical outcomes. We strive to be the essential partner for operational excellence in healthcare through customized solutions that address customers' individual needs. We assist our customers in managing their entire spend, providing innovative technologies, products and services, and leveraging the best practices of a provider-led model. As Intalere draws on the power of our owner Intermountain Healthcare's nationally-recognized supply chain expertise and leadership in technology, process improvement, and evidence-based clinical and business best practices, we are uniquely positioned to be the innovation leader in the healthcare industry. For more information, please visit www.intalere.com .

About Sharp Fluidics, LLC

Sharp Fluidics, LLC is a San Francisco Bay Area-based surgical device company dedicated to the development and marketing of innovative medical technologies and devices to improve operating room safety and workflow efficiency. It was co-founded by two practicing surgeons, Kenneth Trauner, M.D. and Josef Gorek, M.D. who have introduced a number of successful innovations that have significantly benefitted patient outcomes and OR efficiencies. For more information, please visit sharpfluidics.com .

Contact: Tom Keegan

Sharp Fluidics, LLC 508-272-7750 tkeegan@sharpfluidics.com

SOURCE Sharp Fluidics, LLC

Related Links

http://www.sharpfluidics.com

