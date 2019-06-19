Intapp and DealCloud expand their Charlotte presence

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DealCloud, the financial services division of Intapp, the industry cloud for professional and financial services, today announced the opening of a new office in Charlotte, N.C. The office, located in the Uptown Charlotte section of the city's central business district, will act as the central hub for the company's expanding implementation, managed services, and client support teams.

To celebrate the opening, Intapp and DealCloud are hosting an open house event on June 19, 2019, starting at 5:30 PM. Full details of the event are available by contacting marketing@dealcloud.com.

"We are excited to deepen our roots in Charlotte and have both the DealCloud and Intapp teams here," said Ben Harrison, DealCloud's co-founder and chief revenue officer. "I was born, raised, and educated in North Carolina, and since founding the business here in 2010, Charlotte has become an emerging Fintech hub. We've experienced incredible growth thanks in part to our access to the city's large pool of technology and financial services talent."

Intapp has nearly 700 employees, and as the company's implementation, professional services, and client support capabilities expand, so too will the Charlotte office. The new, state-of-the-art office at 300 South Tyron Street is only a few blocks from Bank of America Stadium, BB&T Ballpark, and next door to historic Latta Arcade's many dining options. Spectrum Companies developed, leases and manages the 25-story tower, which is home to established global brands including Barings, RSM, Winston & Strawn and King & Spalding. Intapp has been growing across the globe and has offices in: Jersey City, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Palo Alto, London, Manchester, U.K., Minsk, Belarus, and Sydney.

"With this new office, we re-commit ourselves to supporting today's most prominent bankers, dealmakers, and other capital markets professionals, and will leverage our client-first approach to further support the legal and professional services market alongside Intapp," said DealCloud CEO, Rick Kushel. "We look forward to celebrating our continued growth and over 100 new clients so far in 2019 at our Open House event."

"North Carolina is a burgeoning market for the high tech market – 59% growth over five years, pacing way ahead of other markets. Our strategy is to attract the regional talent that we can use to fuel innovation and the continued growth of the company," says Don Coleman, Chief Operating Officer, Intapp. "Charlotte is home to many of the financial heavy hitters as well as a variety of industries focusing on innovation, sustainability and the 21st century economy. The talent pool and innovative business culture makes it a perfect complement to Silicon Valley."

About Intapp

Intapp provides the first and only Professional and Financial Services Industry Cloud to help firms shift to a modernization strategy and gain a growth edge in today's competitive marketplace. Over 1,300 customers globally, including 96 of the Global 100 law firms, five of the top eight global accounting firms, and more than 600 capital markets and financial advisory firms, rely on us. We offer intelligent solutions purpose built for partner led firms spanning the entire client lifecycle, from strategy through origination and execution. Intapp is backed by Temasek and Great Hill Partners. For more information, visit www.intapp.com.

About DealCloud

DealCloud, an Intapp company, provides a single-source deal, relationship, and fund management platform to enable over 600 clients to power their deal-making process from strategy to origination to execution. We offer fully configurable solutions purpose-built for the complex relationships and structures of private equity and growth capital firms, investment banks, private and publicly traded companies, debt capital providers, and other investors. For more information, visit www.dealcloud.com.

