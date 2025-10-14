INTA's Brand & New Podcast Wins Prestigious W3 Award for "Inside the Dupe Revolution" Series

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Trademark Association (INTA) is proud to announce that its forward-thinking Brand & New podcast has been honored at the recent 20th Annual w3 Awards presented by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA).

Receiving thousands of entries annually from across the globe, the w3 Awards honor outstanding Social Media, Websites, Online Marketing & Advertising, Mobile Sites & Apps, Online Video, Podcasts, and Emerging Tech. Brand & New's "Inside the Dupe Revolution" two-part series won a Silver Award in the Law in General Series—Law & Legal Services category. The series explores the rise of dupe culture and its implications for intellectual property (IP), brand integrity, and consumer behavior.

"This recognition underscores how Brand & New has grown to prominence by bringing original ideas and fresh perspectives to the trends shaping brands and IP today, thereby amplifying INTA's thought leadership in the global brand protection space. We are truly honored to receive this recognition," said INTA CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo. "Perhaps more importantly, this particular series has put a spotlight on dupe culture—an increasingly important issue for brand owners and IP practitioners globally."

Dupe culture refers to a social media-driven trend where consumers actively seek out affordable alternatives—or "dupes"—to high-end products. Dupes closely imitate or replicate the appearance, function, or branding of a more expensive or well-known product—often at a lower price. However, unlike counterfeits, dupes do not use the original brand's name or logo.

"The evolution of dupe culture and the influencers who promote it pose a significant threat to brand protection by eroding brand value and deceiving consumers," said David S. Lipkus, Partner at Lipkus Law LLP (Canada) and a guest on "Inside the Dupe Revolution." "The cultural phenomenon has reshaped retail, forcing brands to rethink intellectual property rights and consumer trust."

Mr. Lipkus, who is a member of INTA's Anticounterfeiting Committee, will moderate a session titled "Navigating the Dupe Dilemma: Protecting Your Brand in the Age of Imitation," at the Association's upcoming 2025 Leadership Meeting, where he and his fellow panelists will examine how dupe culture is reshaping enforcement strategies and consumer expectations. INTA's 2025 Leadership Meeting will take place next month in Hollywood, Florida. More than 1,400 registrants from close to 80 jurisdictions have already signed up for the Meeting.

Launched in 2018, Brand & New has grown to reach over 65,000 listeners in more than 150 jurisdictions. The podcast features global experts and visionary thinkers who share insights on the evolving IP landscape, brand strategy, and innovation. Visit the INTA website to listen to the award-winning episodes and explore the full back catalogue. Brand & New is also available on Amazon Music, Apple Podcast, Spotify, and other major podcast platforms.

About the International Trademark Association:

The International Trademark Association (INTA) is a global association of brand owners and professionals dedicated to supporting trademarks and complementary intellectual property (IP) to foster consumer trust, economic growth, and innovation, and committed to building a better society through brands. Members include more than 6,600 organizations, representing more than 38,000 individuals (trademark owners, professionals, and academics) from 182 countries, who benefit from the Association's global trademark resources, policy development, education and training, and international network. Founded in 1878, INTA is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Beijing, Brussels, Dubai, Santiago, Singapore, and the Washington, D.C., Metro Area, and representatives in Nairobi and New Delhi. For more information, visit inta.org.

Reporting on intellectual property? See INTA's Media Toolkit for guidance and resources.

SOURCE International Trademark Association