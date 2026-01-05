IntBot to Debut First-Ever Unmanned CES Booth Run by a Robot; Humanoid "Nylo" Takes the Floor Solo

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2026 -- IntBot, the social robotics company with an active commercial fleet deployed in hospitality environments, today announced a bold CES 2026 demonstration: its exhibit will be operated entirely by a robot.

For the first day of the show, Nylo, IntBot's flagship humanoid social robot, will serve as the sole exhibitor—proactively greeting visitors, initiating conversations, answering questions, and managing the fast-moving social dynamics of the tradeshow floor, without human assistance.

While many robotics companies showcase carefully scripted demos, IntBot is placing its technology into a live, unscripted public environment—demonstrating that social autonomy is ready to move beyond the lab.

IntBot's humanoid robot 'Nylo' will operate the company's CES 2026 booth entirely without human assistance, showcasing the new era of Physical AI agents. (North Hall, Booth #9377) Speed Speed

The Missing Link: From Digital AI to Physical Agents

For the past decade, AI has lived primarily on screens and in servers. IntBot is extending that intelligence into the physical world. Nylo represents the emergence of the Physical Agent—an embodied interface that allows digital intelligence to read social cues, understand intent, and collaborate with people in real-world settings.

"We are moving from Digital AI to Physical Agents," said Lei Yang, CEO of IntBot. "Digital intelligence is powerful, but it has largely remained virtual. Nylo is the interface that allows AI to step into human spaces and interact with us on human terms."

Powered by IntEngine: The Brain Behind the Booth

Nylo's ability to operate autonomously on the CES show floor is powered by IntEngine, IntBot's proprietary multimodal, multi-loop social intelligence system. IntEngine fuses vision, audio, and language in real time to coordinate speech, facial expression, and gesture—enabling robots to perceive social context and respond naturally. This architecture allows Nylo not just to respond, but to decide when and how to engage, an essential capability for operating in open, public environments.

Real-World Proof, Not Just a Demo

Nylo is no stranger to high-pressure settings. In 2025, the robot served as the official AI information desk at NVIDIA GTC, interacting face-to-face with thousands of attendees. Today, IntBot's commercial deployments act as a "social-native" extension of hotel staff—handling repetitive questions and routine interactions so human teams can focus on high-touch service. CES 2026 marks the first time this capability is being extended to an entirely robot-operated exhibition booth.

The Challenge

IntBot invites media, podcasters, partners, and attendees to visit the booth and engage directly with Nylo. There are no scripted demos and no human operators—just real-time interaction with a robot designed to function independently in the public square.

Exhibit Details:

Location: Booth #9377 North Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center

Booth #9377 North Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center Event: The Unmanned Robot Booth (Day 1, January 6 th , all day)

(Day 1, January 6 , all day) Live Demos: Continuous open-floor interaction

About IntBot

IntBot is building the social infrastructure that allows robots to coexist with people with purpose and care. The company is creating the industry's missing middle layer: a platform that makes robots interactive, intuitive, and trustworthy enough for everyday public environments.

CES attendees, media, podcasters, influencers, and partners are invited to visit IntBot's exhibit to experience live demonstrations and learn more about the future of human interaction in physical AI.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=001Pp00000f8YwAIAU

