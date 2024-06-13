INTC Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Intel Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) between January 25, 2024 and April 25, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by July 2, 2024.

For more information, and to join the Intel class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=24741 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected].

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the growth of Intel Foundry Services ("IFS") was not indicative of revenue growth reportable under the Internal Foundry segment; (2) the internal foundry model ("Foundry" model) experienced significant operating losses in 2023; (3) the Foundry experienced a decline in product profit driven by lower internal revenue; (4) as a result the Foundry model would not be a strong tailwind to Intel's IFS strategy; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Intel's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Intel Corporation. The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is July 2, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=24741.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com

SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.