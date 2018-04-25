INTChain Continues Global Expansion

The combination of actions from a technology orientated team is sure to be fully understood by every investor who is ready to engage in a bull market.

INT has risen at a higher percentage than BTC,and ETH, from the coinmarketcap (https://coinmarketcap.com) data platform, as of 9:24 am April 22, INT's 24-hour increase was up to 62.14% and the price rose to 0.391 dollars.

Action 1: INT's new white paper will be released soon

The INT White Paper 2.0 will be released in April. According to the team's latest weekly report, Dr. Xiang Ruofei has already conducted training for domestic and oversees operation teams.

This new edition of the white paper will redraw the vision, the application of practical problems, the realization of technology, and business models. The release of the new white paper will surely strengthen the confidence of investors and fans in the prospect of INT project.

Action 2: INT chain global beta

Less than 3 months after releasing the INTchain1.0, INT will launch several big issues:

INT 's global beta will be a big event, INT will launch open-source code, T he first generation beta device will be released .

Currently the global beta is counting down, the price is unpredictable and INT will have a bull market rally.

Action 3: Launching a Global Candy Airdrop Event

For the purpose of celebrating the fervent progress of the global beta of the main chain, INT will launch a Candy airdrop campaign with the theme of "INTChain global beta". This event will be the first candy airdrop campaign since INT project was established. The number of users in INT's domestic and overseas communities will reach a new peak.

For More INT related information please follow INT official Channels:

Website: https://intchain.io/

WeChat: INTChain

Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/6358909246

Telegram: https://t.me/intchain

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/INTChain

Twitter: https://twitter.com/INTCHAIN

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/INTCHAIN/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intchain-continues-global-expansion-300636200.html

SOURCE INTChain

Related Links

https://intchain.io/

