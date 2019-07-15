Inte Q Receives a Top Rating for Measuring Emotional Loyalty by Leading Research Firm

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inte Q, a leader in the loyalty marketing industry, is proud to announce Forrester Research has given the organization the highest score possible in the Emotional Loyalty Measurement Services criteria in the recently released report, The Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Service Providers, Q3, 2019.

"A key pillar of Inte Q's agency vision to 'Create Customer Love™' is a proprietary Customer Love Score™, which quantifies the emotional connection a customer has with a brand using a combination of emotional, transactional and brand data," states Forrester in the report.

This proprietary score leverages AI and machine learning algorithms to identify behaviors that indicate 'Love' for a brand. Using over 80 different metrics, including proprietary brand research, social media listening and monitoring, and first-party transaction data, Inte Q creates a single score that accurately measures emotional loyalty. The score also provides insights and performance metrics, such as Net Promoter Score and share of wallet, relative to the competition.

"The Customer Love Score™ revolutionizes how we look at marketing and allows us to help clients improve targeting, optimize loyalty programs and build personalization strategies. The score has already demonstrated measurable results. Using it for campaign targeting has provided a 24% incremental transaction lift and 15% increase in ROI over traditional targeting methods. We are thrilled to bring these revenue-generating results to our clients," said Chris Duncan, President, Inte Q. "It's the centerpiece of our strategy, and it's a game-changer for our clients."

In addition to accurately measuring consumers' emotional connection through the Customer Love Score, Inte Q "provides loyalty strategy, management, and measurement services, a dedicated paid loyalty program offering, and recently launched a personalization practice focused on helping clients personalize marketing at scale and maximize ROI," states Forrester in the report.

About Inte Q:

Inte Q builds marketing programs that Create Customer Love™ for brands — enhancing customer retention, strengthening brand loyalty and driving incremental customer engagement. With more than 35 years in the loyalty marketing business, Inte Q is a marketing leader focused on loyalty and CRM programs, premium loyalty programs, marketing strategy and analytics services. For additional information, please visit inteqinsights.com/MeasuringEmotionalLoyalty.

Media Contact:

Nicole Davolt

Phone: 1630.880.8386

Email: ndavolt@inteqinsights.com

Related Images

forrester.png

the-customer-love-score.jpg

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1e2Gt6vEwQ

SOURCE Inte Q