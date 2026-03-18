Intec Bioplastics Launches $75 Million Regulation A+ Offering

Capital raise supports expansion of sustainable packaging manufacturing across the United States

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intec Bioplastics, a developer of plant-based and sustainable plastic technologies, today announced the launch of its $75 million Regulation A+ (Reg A Tier II) offering, providing investors the opportunity to participate in the company's expansion of sustainable packaging manufacturing and recovery solutions across the United States. Capital raised will support the development of ten manufacturing and distribution centers across the United States over the next 48 months to expand production of Intec's EarthPlus® sustainable materials platform.

Intec's lead product, Hercules BioFlex™ Stretch Wrap Film, is a plant-based solution designed to perform like traditional stretch wrap while supporting improved recovery outcomes. The company currently serves over 63 active customers that regularly purchase its sustainable stretch wrap products. In 2025, Intec introduced its BuyBack program, enabling customers to return used stretch wrap film and cardboard cores in exchange for credits toward future purchases. The program addresses a significant industry challenge: more than 200 million cores are discarded in landfills each year, while only about 5% of stretch wrap film is recycled.

Intec's Hercules BioFlex™ Stretch Wrap Films are APR Certified (Association of Plastic Recyclers), meaning the plant-based films are designed to be compatible with the standard recycling stream. In addition to improving recovery outcomes, Hercules BioFlex™ Stretch Wrap Films are price competitive, providing companies with a solution that supports both operational efficiency and sustainability initiatives.

For more information about Intec's offering and the company's continued growth, visit invest.intecroyalties.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Samantha Prevost | Director of Marketing

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This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The offering is being made only by means of an offering circular that has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering circular contains important information about the offering and should be read carefully before investing. A copy of the offering circular may be obtained at invest.intecroyalties.com and on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov. Andes Capital Group, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC/MSRB (CRD No. 139212), is acting as lead broker-dealer and placement agent for this offering. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

SOURCE Intec Bioplastics, Inc.