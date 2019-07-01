Intec Pharma Announces Publication of Article Reviewing Accordion Pill's Unique Gastric Retention Platform in Therapeutic Delivery

JERUSALEM, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) ("Intec" or "the Company") today announced that a review highlighting the benefits of the Accordion Pill® (AP) oral drug delivery platform was published in the peer-reviewed journal, Therapeutic Delivery. The article titled, "The Accordion Pill®: unique oral delivery to enhance pharmacokinetics and therapeutic benefit of challenging drugs," highlights the technical and clinical achievements of the AP platform in a variety of applications. The article is now available online as an e-publication ahead of print and can be accessed here.

The AP is an oral drug delivery system that uses biodegradable polymeric films, which combine and load drugs and inactive ingredients onto the films, folds the films into an undulated shape and then places them inside a capsule. This innovative drug delivery system has a number of unique advantages based on its gastric retention properties. With the AP, drug is released slowly in the stomach over hours, allowing the body to absorb it more steadily. The unique gastric retention performance of the platform is due to the size, shape and mechanical properties of the physical multilayer structure which unfolds to a planar structure once it reaches the stomach.

A variety of Phase 2 clinical studies of AP have demonstrated gastric retention and improved pharmacokinetic (PK) properties for several drugs including those with a narrow absorption window, narrow therapeutic window and/or poor solubility.

"The AP facilitates the development of molecules with poor solubility and permeability and the enhancement of drugs that suffer from a narrow absorption window and short half-life, leading to the possibility of better dosage forms, new indications and potentially better safety profiles," stated Nadav Navon, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer of Intec Pharma and author of the journal article. "Based on the performance characteristics of the AP, we have advanced AP-Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CD/LD) to a late-stage Phase 3 clinical study in Parkinson's disease (PD). We also have engaged in a feasibility agreement for the development of a custom-designed AP for a proprietary compound with Novartis Pharmaceuticals and a similar type of research collaboration with Merck & Co."

In Phase 2 studies in PD patients, AP-CD/LD produced stable LD plasma concentrations and provided daily coverage of LD therapeutic plasma levels that resulted in significantly less total daily OFF time in comparison with those receiving an active control or their current treatment. In addition, AP formulation of a poorly soluble drug demonstrated an extended absorption phase and greater exposure compared with the commercial formulation of the drug.

"We are pleased to have this review of the AP platform's capabilities published in a peer-reviewed journal article as it enhances awareness of the flexibility and versatility of AP to address a number of challenges in the delivery of poorly soluble drugs and/or drugs with a narrow absorption window," commented Jeffrey A. Meckler, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intec Pharma. "We are well-positioned to build upon our AP drug delivery technology platform with partner-sponsored R&D programs, such as the Novartis and Merck collaborations, as well as with internally-led drug reformulation programs. Our AP platform offers multiple opportunities to enhance the characteristics of a wide variety of proprietary compounds and develop innovative approaches for the treatment of diseases with its unique gastric retention platform."

