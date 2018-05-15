Intec Pharma Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Corporate Update

Highlights of the first quarter 2018 and recent weeks include:

Presented favorable data from two Phase 1 studies of the Accordion Pillä Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CD/LD) in a poster presentation titled, " Optimizing Delivery of Carbidopa/Levodopa via the Accordion Pill: Comparative PK and Safety from 2 Randomized Crossover Studies in Healthy Volunteers, " at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting (AAN).



at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting (AAN). Raised approximately $37.5 million in a public offering of 6.75 million ordinary shares and 400,000 ordinary shares following the exercise of part of the underwriters' over-allotment option.



Hosted a Key Opinion Leader event highlighting the treatment landscape in Parkinson's disease and rang the Nasdaq Capital Markets Closing Bell on World Parkinson's Disease Day.



Appointed Roger J. Pomerantz , M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. and former Worldwide Head of Licensing & Acquisitions, Senior Vice President at Merck & Co., to the Company's Board of Directors.



, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. and former Worldwide Head of Licensing & Acquisitions, Senior Vice President at Merck & Co., to the Company's Board of Directors. Partnered with LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG ("LTS"), the global leader in formulation and film technology manufacture, to establish commercial scale production capabilities for AP-CD/LD in LTS' U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) compliant facility in Germany .

Management Commentary

"We continue to build on the momentum established in 2017 and are pleased with our continued growth in 2018 as we made meaningful progress advancing our clinical, commercial and corporate objectives. We are especially pleased by the developments in our Phase 3 program of AP-CD/LD as a treatment for advanced Parkinson's disease. To date, we have enrolled more than 350 patients and remain on track to complete enrollment of this pivotal trial later this year, with top-line results expected in mid-2019. We continue to be encouraged by the number of patients entering the open label extension study, as more than 80% of patients who completed the double-blind portion of the study have opted into the extension study. In addition, we are nearing initiation of a pharmacokinetic (PK) study of the 500 mg AP-CD/LD three times a day (TID) dose in order to demonstrate the PK profile of LD provided by AP-CD/LD. This dosing regimen is one frequently used in our ACCORDANCE study and we believe this important PK data will be of interest to potential partners and for commercialization. Finally, we were delighted to present Phase 1 PK data at AAN that are supportive of our clinical development program for AP-CD/LD and demonstrated that our technology provided more consistent LD plasma levels and less peak-trough fluctuation when compared to IR-CD/LD," stated Jeffrey A. Meckler, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intec Pharma.

"We also made great inroads with our pre-commercial activities, particularly with regard to manufacturing where we have partnered for the commercial production of AP-CD/LD at LTS' cGMP facilities in Germany. We have invested in the build-out of the commercial scale machine and expect it to be ready for delivery to LTS in the third quarter. In the meantime, a dedicated Accordion Pill manufacturing area is under construction at LTS and the scale-up and commercial manufacturing project is underway.

"Following on favorable PK data from our Phase 1 study of AP-CBD/THC, which combined two key components of cannabis, we are moving forward with a series of Phase 1 PK studies of each of these components alone and in combination. We will initiate the AP-THC study in the second half of 2018. We believe that exploring the individual components of cannabis provides the potential to pursue additional opportunities in target pain indications.

"During the first quarter we enhanced our Board with the addition of Dr. Pomerantz, expanded our executive team with the addition of Michael Gendreau, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer and strengthened our balance sheet with the recent $37.5 million public offering. We now have the resources to support our objectives into 2020 and the team to lead us to achieve a number of key milestones that should significantly enhance shareholder value," concluded Mr. Meckler.

First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Research and Development expenses (R&D), net, for the first quarter of 2018 were approximately $8.9 million, an increase of $ 5.0 million, or approximately 128%, compared to approximately $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to an increase in expenses related to the progression of our Phase 3 ACCORDANCE clinical trial for AP-CD/LD, expenses related to the establishment of the commercial scale production capabilities for AP-CD/LD and payroll and related expenses, mostly due to an increase in headcount.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were approximately $1.9 million, an increase of $0.9 million, or approximately 90%, compared to approximately $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to the increase in share-based compensation to employees and payroll and related expenses primarily related to the hiring of personnel in the United States and expenses related to investor relations activities.

Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2018 was approximately $10.7 million, an increase of $6.0 million, or approximately 128%, compared to the Company's comprehensive loss for the first quarter of 2017 of approximately $4.7 million.

Loss per share attributed to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2018 was $0.40 compared with $0.41 for the first quarter of 2017.

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of approximately $42.8 million compared with approximately $55.2 million at December 31, 2017. The Company used net cash of $12.4 million during the first quarter of 2018, primarily for the Phase 3 ACCORDANCE trial, the construction of a commercial-scale Accordion Pill production line and repayment of $2.3 million of the Israeli Innovation Authority grants, as previously reported.

Following the close of the quarter, the Company raised approximately $37.5 million in gross proceeds from a public offering of 6.75 million ordinary shares on the NASDAQ Capital Market, together with the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase 400,000 ordinary shares.

INTEC PHARMA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited)



December 31, March 31,

2017 2018

U.S. dollars in thousands A s s e t s



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents 53,324 41,134 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 1,825 1,706 Restricted bank deposits 69 68 Other receivables 1,125 1,223 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 56,343 44,131





NON-CURRENT ASSETS-



Property and equipment 8,206 10,022 TOTAL ASSETS 64,549 54,153 Liabilities and equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES -



Accounts payable and accruals:



Trade 1,854 3,575 Other 3,893 1,782

5,747 5,357 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES -



COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES



TOTAL LIABILITIES 5,747 5,357 EQUITY:



Ordinary shares 727 727 Share premium 148,968 148,968 Currency translation differences (378) (378) Accumulated deficit (90,515) (100,521) TOTAL EQUITY 58,802 48,796 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 64,549 54,153





INTEC PHARMA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31

2017 2018

U.S. dollars in thousands





RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES (3,917) (9,215) LESS - PARTICIPATION IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES - 335 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES, net (3,917) (8,880) GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (1,011) (1,910) OTHER GAINS (LOSSES), net 96 (73) OPERATING LOSS (4,832) (10,863) FINANCIAL INCOME 156 203 FINANCIAL EXPENSES (8) (6) FINANCIAL INCOME, net 148 197 LOSS BEFORE TAXES ON INCOME (4,684) (10,666) TAXES ON INCOME - (63) LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (4,684) (10,729)

$ BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE 0.40 0.41







INTEC PHARMA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Unaudited)



Ordinary shares









Number of shares Issued and paid-up share capital Share premium Currency translation differences Accumulated deficit Total













BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2018 26,075,770 727 148,968 (378) (90,515) 58,802 CHANGES IN THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2018:











Share-based compensation







723 723 Comprehensive loss for the period







(10,729) (10,729) BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2018 26,075,770 727 148,968 (378) (100,521) 48,796













BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2017 11,448,191 727 84,980 (378) (62,625) 22,704 CHANGES IN THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2017:











Share-based compensation







216 216 Proceeds of issuance shares, net of issuance costs 2,289,638

9,525



9,525 Comprehensive loss for the period







(4,684) (4,684) BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2017 13,737,829 727 94,505 (378) (67,093) 27,761

INTEC PHARMA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three months ended March 31

2017 2018

U.S. dollars

in thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Comprehensive loss (4,684) (10,729) Adjustments to reconcile loss and comprehensive loss to net cash

used in operating activities (see appendix A) 488 474 Net cash used in operating activities (4,196) (10,255)





CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



Purchase of property and equipment (332) (77) Advances payments for property and equipment - (1,945) Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit

or loss, net 179 46 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 7 - Net cash used in investing activities (146) (1,976)





CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES -



Issuance of shares, net of issuance costs 9,525 -





INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 5,183 (12,231) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 16,376 53,324 EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 28 41 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD 21,587 41,134

INTEC PHARMA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Three months ended

March 31

2017 2018

U.S. dollars

in thousands APPENDIX A:



Adjustments to reconcile loss and comprehensive loss to

net cash used in operating activities:









Income and expenses not involving cash flows:



Depreciation 198 206 Changes in the fair value of derivative financial instruments (69) - Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents (28) (41) Exchange differences on restricted deposits (4) 1 Losses (gains) on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (98) 73 Loss on sale of property and equipment 2 - Share-based compensation to employees and service providers 216 723

217 962 Changes in operating asset and liability items:



Decrease (increase) in other receivables 99 (98) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accruals 172 (390)

271 (488)

488 474 APPENDIX B:



Information regarding investment activities not involving cash flows -



Liability with respect to property purchase 141 - Supplementary information to the statement of cash



flows - Interest received 38 117

