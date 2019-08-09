Intec Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update

JERUSALEM, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) ("Intec" or "the Company") today announces financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights of the second quarter 2019 and recent weeks include:

Completed the qualification studies for the commercial scale manufacture of Accordion Pill ® -Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CD/LD) with LTS LohmanTherapie-Systeme;

-Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CD/LD) with LTS LohmanTherapie-Systeme; Announced topline results from the Company's pivotal Phase 3 trial (the ACCORDANCE trial) evaluating the safety and efficacy of the AP-CD/LD compared with immediate release CD/LD (IR-CD/LD; Sinemet ® ) as a treatment for the symptoms of advanced Parkinson's disease (PD), reporting that AP-CD/LD provided treatment for Parkinson's disease symptoms but did not demonstrate statistically superiority to IR-CD/LD in terms of reduction in OFF time from baseline under the conditions established in the protocol;

) as a treatment for the symptoms of advanced Parkinson's disease (PD), reporting that AP-CD/LD provided treatment for Parkinson's disease symptoms but did not demonstrate statistically superiority to IR-CD/LD in terms of reduction in OFF time from baseline under the conditions established in the protocol; Completed the pharmacokinetic (PK) study of the custom-designed AP developed for a proprietary compound under the previously announced feasibility and option agreement with Novartis Pharmaceuticals;

Entered into an agreement with Merck to explore using the AP platform for an undisclosed development program;

Published a review highlighting the benefits of the AP oral drug delivery platform in the peer-reviewed journal, Therapeutic Delivery ;

; Published the results from an earlier Phase 2 clinical study of the AP-CD/LD in PD patients in the peer-reviewed journal, Parkinsonism and Related Disorders;

Presented data from the PK study of AP-CD/LD 50/500 mg TID in a poster at the XXIV World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders; and

Granted European patent titled, "Delivery Device for Oral Intake of an Agent," which covers Intec's gastro-retentive drug delivery device with perforated external film.

Management Commentary

"We were very disappointed that the ACCORDANCE study did not meet its target endpoints. In our preliminary review of the top-line data, we noted sub-sets of patients that performed particularly well, showing meaningful reduction in OFF time compared with IR-CD/LD. Based on our preliminary review, we believe we may not have been able to administer enough LD to certain patients as it was agreed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the maximum dose would be three APs per day. Given the long-term safety profile established by this trial, we believe this limitation should be removed and that this could present a method of providing additional LD to those patients who need it. We believe the on-going analyses of this study will lead to an improved understanding of what will be required in future studies to generate approvable clinical data with the AP delivery platform in PD," stated Jeffrey A. Meckler, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intec Pharma.

"During the second quarter, we made significant progress advancing and expanding our partner-sponsored programs. We are excited to have successfully completed the PK study for our custom-designed AP for Novartis' proprietary compound and are looking forward to advancing this program into potential partnership discussions. This partnership holds significant promise as the market opportunity for this proprietary compound is in excess of $1 billion. In addition, we entered into a research collaboration with Merck for the development of a custom-designed AP for one of Merck's proprietary compounds and are now initiating the design and construction of this new AP for this very promising program.

"We continue to make progress refining the AP for our cannabis program and hope to advance our proprietary AP containing synthetic tetrahydrocannabinol (AP-THC), one of the primary cannabinoids contained in cannabis, into a new PK study next year. The Accordion Pill has the potential to address several major drawbacks of current methods of use and treatment with cannabis and cannabinoids, such as short duration of effect, delayed onset, variability of exposure, variable potency batch to batch, variability of the administered dose and adverse events that correlate with rate of rise and peak levels. Given the known analgesic properties of cannabinoids, we remain enthusiastic about the potential for these programs and believe our AP-cannabinoids will be applicable to a variety of pain indications.

"While the ACCORDANCE results were not what we expected, we continue to believe in the potential of the AP platform. Toward that end, we plan to seek to move forward with a commercial agreement with Novartis. In addition, once we obtain the final data from our ACCORDANCE study, we plan to look for ways to advance this program forward, whether on our own or through a potential partnership. In tandem, we plan to continue to build our AP drug delivery platform with the addition of both partner-sponsored R&D programs, such as Novartis and Merck, and through internally led drug reformulation programs, such as our cannabis program in pain indications. We believe this strategy provides the best opportunities for both short- and long-term growth," concluded Mr. Meckler.

Financial Highlights for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Research and development expenses, net, for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 were approximately $7.9 million, a decrease of approximately $500,000, or 6%, compared with approximately $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2018. Research and development expenses, net, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 amounted to approximately $16.4 million, a decrease of approximately $900,000, or 5%, compared with approximately $17.3 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in both periods was primarily due to a decrease in expenses related to our ACCORDANCE study and open label extension study, offset by an increase in expenses related to the scale up activities for the commercial-scale production capabilities for AP-CD/LD at LTS.

General and administrative expenses for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 were approximately $2.1 million, a decrease of approximately $100,000 or 5%, compared with approximately $2.2 million in the three-month period ended June 30, 2018. General and administrative expenses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 amounted to approximately $4.3 million, an increase of approximately $200,000, or 5%, compared with approximately $4.1 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. The increase in the six-month period was primarily related to the increase in payroll and related expenses mainly due to an increase in headcount and salary raises and insurance expenses, offset by a decrease in professional services.

Net loss for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $10.0 million, compared with a net loss of $11.0 million in the prior year's second quarter. Net loss for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 was $20.7 million compared with $21.8 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2018.

Loss per ordinary share for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 was $0.30 compared with a loss per ordinary share of $0.34 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018. Loss per ordinary share for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 was $0.62 compared with a loss per ordinary share of $0.75 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $21.6 million compared with approximately $40.6 million at December 31, 2018.

Net cash used in operating activities during the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $17.7 million compared with net cash used in operating activities of approximately $19.9 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. This decrease resulted primarily from the decrease in the net loss for the period in the amount of $1.1 million and from changes in operating assets and liabilities items of approximately $300,000.

The Company had negative cash flow from investing activities of approximately $1.0 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 compared to negative cash flow from investing activities of approximately $4.3 million during the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. This decrease resulted primarily from a decrease in purchase of property and equipment in the amount of approximately $2.5 million, an increase in proceeds from the disposal of marketable securities in the amount of approximately $576,000 and a decrease of approximately $261,000 in investment in other assets related to the establishment of the commercial scale production capabilities for AP-CD/LD at LTS.

Net cash provided by financing activities during the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $268,000, which was provided by the proceeds from the exercise of options by employees. Net cash provided by financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was approximately $35.0 million which was mainly provided by funds received from our April 2018 public offering of ordinary shares.

-Tables to Follow -

INTEC PHARMA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)







June 30, December 31,

2019 2018

U.S. dollars

in thousands





Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,796 $ 39,246 Investment in marketable securities 762 1,333 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 3,072 2,986 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 24,630 43,565





NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Other assets 7,487 5,431 Property and equipment, net 12,455 12,233 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,859 - Deferred tax assets 429 281 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 22,230 17,945





TOTAL ASSETS $ 46,860 $ 61,510





Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES -



Accounts payable and accruals:



Trade $ 2,331 $ 2,849 Other 7,679 4,807 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 10,010 7,656 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES -



Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,269 - Other liabilities 472 309 TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 1,741 309 TOTAL LIABILITIES 11,751 7,965





COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES



SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:



Ordinary shares, with no par value - authorized: 100,000,000

Ordinary Shares as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; issued

and outstanding: 33,302,800 and 33,232,988 Ordinary Shares as of

June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 727 727 Additional paid-in capital 196,871 194,642 Accumulated deficit (162,489) (141,824) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 35,109 53,545 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 46,860 $ 61,510



INTEC PHARMA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)







Three months ended

June 30 Six months ended

June 30

2019 2018 2019 2018

U.S. dollars in thousands U.S. dollars in thousands OPERATING EXPENSES:







RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

EXPENSES, net $ (7,860) $ (8,400) $ (16,402) $ (17,280) GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE

EXPENSES (2,144) (2,194) (4,334) (4,104) OPERATING LOSS (10,004) (10,594) (20,736) (21,384) FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES), net 33 (292) 143 (168) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (9,971) (10,886) (20,593) (21,552) INCOME TAX (38) (147) (72) (210) NET LOSS $ (10,009) $ (11,033) $ (20,665) $ (21,762)

$ $ LOSS PER SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED (0.30) (0.34) (0.62) (0.75) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES

OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION

OF BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER

ORDINARY SHARE IN THOUSANDS 33,300 32,086 33,274 29,114

INTEC PHARMA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited)

























Ordinary Shares Additional

paid-in

capital Accumulated

Deficit Total

Number

of shares Amounts Amounts



U.S. dollars in thousands











BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2018 26,075,770 $ 727 $ 156,356 $ (98,281) $ 58,802 CHANGES IN THE SIX-MONTH

PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2018:









Issuance of ordinary shares, net of

issuance costs 7,150,000 - 35,029 - 35,029 Exercise of options 218 - 1 - 1 Share-based compensation - - 1,601 - 1,601 Net loss - - - (21,762) (21,762) BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2018 33,225,988 $ 727 $ 192,987 $ (120,043) $ 73,671











BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2019 33,232,988 $ 727 $ 194,642 (141,824) $ 53,545 CHANGES IN THE SIX-MONTH

PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2019:









Exercise of options 69,812 - 268 - 268 Share-based compensation

- 1,961 - 1,961 Net loss - - - (20,665) (20,665) BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2019 33,302,800 $ 727 $ 196,871 $ (162,489) $ 35,109













INTEC PHARMA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited)













Ordinary Shares Additional

paid-in

capital Accumulated

Deficit Total

Number

of shares Amounts Amounts



U.S. dollars in thousands BALANCE AT APRIL 1, 2018 26,075,770 $ 727 $ 157,079 $ (109,010) $ 48,796 CHANGES IN THE THREE-MONTH

PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2018:









Issuance of ordinary shares, net of

issuance costs 7,150,000 - 35,029 - 35,029 Exercise of options 218 - 1 - 1 Share-based compensation - - 878 - 878 Net loss - - - (11,033) (11,033) BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2018 33,225,988 $ 727 $ 192,987 $ (120,043) $ 73,671











BALANCE AT APRIL 1, 2019 33,297,371 $ 727 $ 195,842 (152,480) $ 44,089 CHANGES IN THE THREE-

MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE

30, 2019:









Exercise of options 5,429 - 11 - 11 Share-based compensation

- 1,018 - 1,018 Net loss - - - (10,009) (10,009) BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2019 33,302,800 $ 727 $ 196,871 $ (162,489) $ 35,109

INTEC PHARMA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





Six months ended June 30

2019 2018

U.S. dollars in thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net loss $ (20,665) $ (21,762) Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in

operating activities:



Depreciation 431 416 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents (19) (368) Right of use asset 351 - Lease liability (243) - Losses (gains) on marketable securities (5) 154 Share-based compensation 1,961 1,601 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Increase in prepaid expenses and other receivables (136) (502) Increase in deferred tax assets (148) - Increase in accounts payable and accruals 583 606 Increase in other liabilities 163 - Net cash used in operating activities (17,727) (19,855) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



Purchase of property and equipment (151) (2,613) Investment in other assets (1,435) (1,696) Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities, net 576 1 Net cash used in investing activities (1,010) (4,308) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance

costs - 35,029 Proceeds from exercise of options 268 1 Net cash provided by financing activities 268 35,030 DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (18,469) 10,867 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF

THE PERIOD 39,246 53,393 EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES ON CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS 19 368 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF THE

PERIOD $ 20,796 $ 64,628





SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH

INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Liability with respect to property and equipment $ 502 $ 1,740 Liability with respect to other assets $ 1,114 $ -





SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION -



Taxes paid $ 50 $ 31 Interest received $ 263 $ 209

