Intech S&P Mid Cap Diversified Alpha ETF Surpasses $100 Million; Performance Underscores Structural Edge in SMID-Cap Core

According to Broadridge's 2025 Report, Active ETFs: Achieving Escape Velocity, only11% of active ETFs raise more than $100 million in their first year, and those that do represent nearly two-thirds of all active ETF assets. Reaching this level so quickly signals early traction and long-term viability in the competitive active ETF market.

"Crossing $100 million so early puts SMDX in rarified air," said Dr. Jose Marques, CEO of Intech. "Few active ETFs reach this scale in their first year. It validates that our institutional process works in the ETF structure—and that our approach resonates where markets are most complex."

Intech ETFs bridge the gap between passive simplicity and active results, combining stock fundamentals with volatility- and correlation-based portfolio design to deliver transparent, index-aligned exposures. Both ETFs trade on NYSE Arca and are designed for scalable use in advisor and institutional portfolios.

As capital continues moving from mutual funds to ETFs, small-cap exposures remain underserved. SMDX's active design combines small-cap breadth with mid-cap stability—offering a natural core for investors seeking simple exposure with a performance edge.

Since inception, SMDX has outperformed its benchmark, demonstrating how diversification-weighted investing can enhance index exposure across small- and mid-cap stocks.

SMDX Standardized Performance (as of 09/30/2025)

Fund 3 Months 6 Months Inception

(2/27/2025) SMDX: Intech S&P Small-Mid Cap Diversified Alpha ETF (NAV) 7.55 % 18.37 % 13.02 % SMDX: Intech S&P Small-Mid Cap Diversified Alpha ETF (Price) 7.40 % 16.83 % 13.15 % Benchmark: S&P 1000 Index 6.66 % 13.21 % 7.82 %

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For ETFs, the market price return is calculated from closing prices as determined by the fund's listing exchange. If you trade your shares at another time, your return may differ. Brokerage commissions and other fees may apply. Performance includes reinvestment of dividends and other earnings. Returns for periods shorter than one year are not annualized. For the most recent month-end performance, visit IntechETFs.com. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

About Intech

For over 38 years, Intech has been at the forefront of systematic investing, pioneering strategies that harness the power of diversification and rebalancing to optimize equity portfolios. With $15 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025, Intech's research-driven approach—trusted by pension funds, endowments, and sovereign wealth funds—is now accessible to all investors through Intech ETFs, offering a new way to think about passive investing in a rapidly evolving market. Learn more at www.intechetfs.com.

1. As of October 24, 2025.

Disclosures

PRINCIPAL RISKS: Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Because the value of your investment in the Fund will fluctuate, there is a risk that you may lose money. The Funds' principal risks include equity market risk, volatility risk, and market capitalization risk. Equity Market Risk: Stock prices can fluctuate significantly due to economic, political, and market conditions. The Fund's investments in equities may experience sudden declines or prolonged downturns. Volatility Risk: The Fund's strategy uses stock price volatility to optimize index exposure, but market swings can be unpredictable. High volatility may lead to short-term price fluctuations that could impact performance, particularly during periods of extreme market stress. Market Capitalization Risk: Large-cap stocks may be less volatile but offer slower growth. Small- and mid-cap stocks can experience higher volatility and liquidity risks.

ETFs trade like stocks, fluctuate in value, and may trade at bid-ask spreads or at a premium or discount to NAV, particularly during periods of market stress. Brokerage commissions and fund expenses will reduce returns.

All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that Intech ETFs will meet their investment objectives. Equity markets may be volatile, and the value of ETF shares can fluctuate due to general market conditions, economic events, and changes in individual securities.

Diversification may not protect against market risk or loss of principal. It does not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss in declining markets.

Investment products:

ARE NOT FDIC INSURED • ARE NOT BANK GUARANTEED • MAY LOSE VALUE

Before investing, carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other important information can be found in the Prospectus, available at IntechETFs.com or by calling 1-833-933-2083. Please read the Prospectus carefully before investing.

Intech Investment Management LLC serves as the sub-adviser to Intech ETFs, which are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not affiliated with Intech and does not provide investment advice. Intech ETFs are offered only to U.S. residents and are subject to U.S. laws and regulations.

The S&P 500®, S&P MidCap 400®, S&P SmallCap 600®, S&P 1000®, and S&P Composite 1500® indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI"), licensed for use by Intech. S&P®, S&P 500®, and other index names are trademarks of S&P Global, used under license. Intech ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, or promoted by SPDJI, S&P Global, or their affiliates, which make no representation regarding investing. Indices are unmanaged, do not reflect fees, and are not available for direct investment.

