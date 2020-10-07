Integem Announces Integration With Zoom to Launch Holographic AR Zoom Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integem is an innovative company developing unique Holographic AR experiences to be utilized in a variety of industries. The company recently launched its integration with Zoom to increase meeting engagement with 2D and 3D Holographic AR presentations and experiences. This new interactive feature affords many industry leaders, marketing companies, and education platforms to develop more exciting and informative meetings without complex implementation.

"Integem's integration with Zoom provides users magical Holographic AR video experiences on Zoom," said Wei Li, the Head of Platform and AI at Zoom Video Communications.

Integem's integration with Zoom is going to revolutionize how virtual meetings are conducted, which is especially important given the increased reliance on virtual meeting platforms. Zoom's software became more in demand as hundreds of millions of people worldwide were forced to work, learn, and socialize from home due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Together, Integem and Zoom are using Holographic AR technology to change how participating in virtual meetings is received.

"Integem Holographic AR software iPlayer® adds a more interactive and magical experience component to Zoom meetings. Holographic AR is the future and we are proud to be at the forefront of this technology," said Dr. Eliza Du, CEO of Integem.

The AI-powered software from Integem allows users to create and interact with Holographic AR on its cloud-based technology. Integem's Holographic AR software iPlayer® works with any computing device such as a laptop, desktop, tablets, or a smartphone. As Integem continues to use imagination to inspire better virtual experiences, companies like Zoom are recognizing how these efforts are more important than ever.

Integem's iPlayer® can be utilized in 2D as a regular zoom meeting or participants can turn-on the 3D functionality by using paper glasses. In addition, Integem's iPlayer® also supports many other types of 3D viewing methods, including 3D display, 3D Projector, HoloLens, etc. There are a variety of functional assets with this holographic software to prevent glitches and hiccups.

Members of the media are invited to test-drive the services with a special guided tour from a representative of Integem. Interviews and talking points on how hologram technology is changing the virtual landscape are also available.

ABOUT: Integem is based in California and was launched in 2015. The company was selected at Zoomtopia, Zoom's annual conference, as "The Best of Zoom Marketplace & SDK Showcase". The company's founder, Dr. Eliza Du, is a recognized expert in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision with over 100+ publications and 40+ patent applications. Integem continues to lead the charge in developing innovative Holographic AR technology, products, and services.

