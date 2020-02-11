Integem Empowers Young Students to Design and Innovate With Future Tech in STEM/STEAM Camps

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmented reality pioneers Integem announces the registration opening for their inaugural summer camps for students aged 5 to 18. In its third year, the Holographic AR Design and Programming Summer Camp has become a fixture in the Bay Area, attracting students from 10 countries and more than 150 local schools.

Campers will develop their own individual hands-on projects that incorporate game design, computer animation, interactive storytelling, and a broad range of STEAM concepts, along with Integem's renowned holographic augmented-reality technology. Brainstorming, testing, and discussion will be conducted in small collaborative groups. In the process, campers will indulge their creativity, hone their critical-thinking skills, and develop their capacity for empathy.

That last element might seem surprising on a list of cutting-edge tech skills, but as Integem's CEO Dr. Eliza Du points out, empathy is central to Integem's philosophy.

"Truly successful technology meets users' needs in ways they hadn't previously imagined," notes Dr. Du. "Designers should always bear end-users in mind, from the first inklings of a new product to its initial spec sheets, all the way through to its interface and other UX concerns. That requires more than just an understanding of demographics and marketing trends. It demands real empathy with people who might not look or think much like ourselves."

The camp's entire curriculum stresses collaboration and empathy through topics including holographic AR 3D game design, 3D interactive movies, artificial intelligence, and more liberal arts-oriented activities ranging from news reporting to comic book creation. Campers work independently and in small groups matched to their age and skill level, each featuring a 1:8 student-to-instructor ratio. Groups include Apprentice (ages 5-6), Junior (6-8), Youngsters (8-10), Teens (10-14), and High School (14+).

Integen's holographic AR technology platform, for which it has applied for more than 10 patents, promises to be one of the biggest attractions. Unlike virtual reality, with its clunky headsets and restricted range of interaction, holographic AR places users into an immersive virtual environment with which they can freely interact through hand gestures, body movements, and speech. It already holds revolutionary promise in areas as diverse as education, game design, engineering, and news reporting.

Based on the company's ongoing work with regional schools, Dr. Du expects big things from this year's summer camp.

"We've found that when you give students support, attention, and care, they have a way of doing amazing things with even the most advanced tech," she says. "Summer camp is the perfect place to provide that experience, and we're all excited to see what this year's campers can come up with."

Holographic AR Design and Programming camp is offered in nine Bay Area cities: Belmont, Berkeley, Cupertino, Fremont, Menlo Park, Millbrae, Palo Alto, San Francisco, and San Ramon. To learn more about the camp, please visit https://camp.integem.com.

