Integra Asset Solutions Expands Revenue Growth Strategy with Addition of Linda Budz, Esquire, as Vice President of Business Development

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Asset Solutions, LLC, a leading asset valuation and liquidation company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Linda Budz, Esq., as Vice President of Business Development. With a diverse background in litigation, as well as an impressive track record capturing new business and driving growth in the commercial finance industry, Budz brings a wealth of expertise and strategic vision to Integra.

As a seasoned business development professional, Budz brings extensive expertise in the commercial finance industry. She has successfully sourced opportunities through various channels, including bankruptcies, receiverships, replevin actions, and plant closures, positioning Integra Asset Solutions for continued success in an ever-evolving marketplace.

Prior to joining Integra, Budz held prominent positions, including Director of Business Development at Hilco Commercial Industrial and Business Development Officer at Big Shoulders Capital/PPL Group LLC. During her tenure at these respected organizations, Budz expanded the customer base through strategic networking initiatives and established enduring relationships with key stakeholders.

One of Budz's notable strengths lies in her comprehensive understanding of the disposition of assets throughout the bankruptcy process, which is further enhanced by her background in law. This unique combination of skills and knowledge allows her to provide invaluable insights at all stages of the business cycle and allows Integra to expand its capabilities while streamlining deal qualification for Integra. Budz is a member of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) and the International Women's Insolvency & Restructuring Confederation (IWIRC).

Commenting on the appointment, John Magnuson, President and Managing Director at Integra Asset Solutions, said, "Integra is thrilled to welcome Linda as our VP of Business Development. Her extensive experience in the commercial finance industry and remarkable ability to drive revenue growth will undoubtedly propel our company to new levels of success. We are confident that Linda's strategic acumen and exceptional leadership skills will make a significant impact on our future success."

In her new role, Budz will spearhead Integra's efforts to identify and seize emerging opportunities, forge strategic partnerships, and enhance the company's market presence. Her appointment represents Integra's commitment to maintaining its position as an industry leader and delivering exceptional value to its clients, partners, and business associates.

Integra Asset Solutions, LLC specializes in comprehensive liquidation services of commercial and industrial assets. If you are looking to sell your equipment, Integra offers several disposition options, including machinery auctions, facility turnkey opportunities, and privately negotiated sales. Buyers can find a wide variety of machinery and equipment from complete plant offerings to single machines. Integra works with small, family-owned businesses as well as multinational corporations.

