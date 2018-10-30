Integra Connect Announces Record Growth In 2018, With Nearly 1,100 Community Oncology Providers Now on Its IntegraCloud Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Connect, the leading provider of technologies and services for value-based specialty care, today announced that it nearly doubled the number of community oncology providers utilizing solutions connected by its IntegraCloud platform in 2018. These solutions include an oncology EHR; a value-based revenue cycle management (RCM) solution; advanced analytics tools; and a population health management suite. Integra Connect's user base also now includes one of the largest cohorts of participants in CMS's groundbreaking alternative payment model program, the Oncology Care Model – numbering approximately 850 providers and 22,000 patients.

Integra Connect's growth was accompanied and enabled by a host of solution launches and expansions intended to equip community oncology practices for financial and clinical success as they migrate to value-based care models. These included:

The launch of Integra Connect Intelligence, an advanced analytics suite that enables oncology practices to successfully assume risk for episodes of care. It does this by unifying disparate sources of patient data residing in siloed systems; applying proprietary algorithms to stratify and segment patients on population and individual levels; and running predictive models to anticipate cost and quality outliers.

The expansion of Integra Connect's value-based oncology EHR solution via partnerships with three leading community oncology practices: Augusta Oncology, Utah Cancer Specialists, and Hudson Valley Cancer Center. This announcement was followed by the EHR's recognition as the first CancerLinQ® Certified Electronic Health Record System, in recognition of meeting specific requirements for interoperability and cancer data standardization.

In addition, Integra Connect welcomed new executive leadership to increase the scope, capabilities, and beneficial outcomes of its solutions. Robert Hendricks joined as President of Technology Solutions and CIO, assuming responsibility for all product and technology delivery to support Integra Connect's lines of business. Prior to Integra Connect, Robert was the Senior Vice President of Operations and Chief Technology Officer for McKesson Technology Solutions for 14 years. Ash Malik joined as President of Integra Connect's Life Sciences division, taking on responsibility for designing data and analytics-driven solutions that enhance the products and services offered to patients and physicians by pharmaceutical and genomic-based life science companies. Prior to Integra Connect, Ash was a partner at the Strategy& group in PwC, where he served clients in oncology and precision medicine.

"We are proud of the partnerships Integra Connect forged with community oncology practices in 2018, as milestones related to MIPS and the Oncology Care Model made value-based cancer care a financial and clinical reality," said Charles Saunders, MD and CEO of Integra Connect. "We are set to deepen our commitment to community oncology in the new year, not only by continuously improving our solutions, but by fostering the sharing of beneficial clinical and financial insights through peer-reviewed journals, educational events, and partnerships with key oncology associations."

About Integra Connect

Integra Connect delivers a comprehensive, integrated suite of cloud-based technologies and services that enable specialty groups to optimize clinical and financial performance as reimbursement shifts to value-based models. Connected by the IntegraCloud platform, the company's core applications span population health including care management; advanced analytics; registry and regulatory reporting; specialty-specific EHR; practice management; and revenue cycle management. All are designed to help specialty practices transform operationally in adherence with complex regulations, including MACRA program requirements. Integra Connect partners with large groups in the U.S. focused on oncology and urology, as well as with other key healthcare constituents, including emergency medical services firms, hospitalist groups and life sciences companies. Learn more at www.integraconnect.com.

