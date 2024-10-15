Integra Connect Teams Up with Jaan Health and Sweeten Health to Advance Chronic Care Management for Oncology

The collaboration will enable transformational, proactive care at scale across the largest oncology provider footprint in the United States

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Connect , a leader in value-based, precision medicine solutions for specialty care, today announced a strategic collaboration with the leading chronic care management and proactive care company Jaan Health and innovative care management provider Sweeten Health . More than 4,000 oncologists providing cancer care across 100+ physician group practices, NCI-designated cancer centers, academic medical centers and health systems rely on solutions from Integra Connect to drive performance in value-based care (VBC) models. Jaan Health's flagship care management platform Phamily and Sweeten Health nurses will enable this network to build and scale profitable Chronic Care Management (CCM) service lines with 10x labor efficiency while driving performance under alternative payment models.

Phamily is used by 150+ healthcare organizations who run care management programs with their own staff or via a turnkey solution in which highly trained Sweeten Health nurses are integrated into practice workflows. Phamily's AI-driven technology enables consistent patient check-ins, follow-ups, and support, allowing medical teams to focus on delivering exceptional care while ensuring fair compensation for between-visit services. Healthcare organizations utilizing the Phamily platform have seen remarkable results, including:

$400,000 in revenue per 1000 patients with 40% profit margins

in revenue per 1000 patients with 40% profit margins 5-10x increase in caseloads per care manager

90 days to launch a service line at scale and generate revenue

9.5/10 patient satisfaction ratings

95% patient engagement monthly

Chronic Care Management has historically been underutilized because providers have found it too difficult and time-consuming. But in 2024, over 60% of Phamily customers are on track to achieve top-decile programs that deliver this critical patient care at scale.

Jeffrey A. Scott, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Integra Connect, emphasized the transformative potential of this partnership: "By integrating Jaan Health's innovative platform Phamily into our existing solutions, we can drive care transformation at an unprecedented scale. And from the start, we were impressed by the results Sweeten Health has delivered for oncology practices in our network. This collaboration will enable our network of practices to provide more consistent, proactive care between visits, helping avoid unnecessary ED visits and inpatient stays for cancer patients and support more sustainable practice operations."

"Cancer patients are trapped in the overlap of extreme medical and financial burden. They need continuous between visit care and support that our health systems all too often either ration or simply cannot afford," said Nabeel Kaukab, CEO of Jaan Health. "Our partnership with Integra Connect is a significant step forward in ensuring these most vulnerable patients receive the comprehensive care they desire and deserve. Integra Connect's extensive experience in oncology care transformation makes them an ideal partner to expand the reach and the impact of our solutions while simultaneously driving improved financial performance for cancer care."

Nisha Bhalla, CEO of Sweeten Health, which provides nursing services using the Phamily platform, added: "As a partner utilizing Phamily to deliver high-quality care for smaller practices and those without internal capacity, we've seen firsthand how this technology empowers nurses to provide exceptional chronic care management. This partnership between Integra Connect and Jaan Health will expand access to crucial between-visit care for even more oncology patients."

Leaders from Integra Connect, Jaan Health, and Sweeten Health will all speak at the 14th Annual Summit of the Association for Value Based Cancer Care in New York this week.

Integra Connect is a value-based, precision medicine company that leads the industry in real-world data and analytics capabilities for oncology. With decades of value-based care expertise and sophisticated technologies, it enables specialty care providers, health systems, payers, and life sciences companies to improve patient outcomes, provider decision-making, business operations and performance, and clinical research for success under value-based care models.

Founded in 2013, Jaan Health is a leading chronic care management and proactive care company serving healthcare providers. For nearly a decade, the company has leveraged easy-to-use, AI-driven technology to enable medical groups, health systems, and ACOs to better deliver high-quality, high-ROI proactive care across their entire population. Its core software platform, Phamily, has transformed chronic disease management with simple technology that enables physicians and care teams to focus on increasing patient care via consistent check-ins, follow-ups, and support at population scale. The platform helps ensure healthcare providers are compensated fairly for providing high-quality care between office visits.

Sweeten Health provides a turnkey solution for chronic care management (CCM), enabling healthcare practices to improve patient outcomes while generating additional revenue. They offer remote clinical support and virtual check-ins with licenses nurse that allows patients to stay engaged with their care plans. Their platform supports practices by improving patient engagement, tracking compliance, and providing immediate interventions when needed. This helps healthcare providers increase their revenue by up to 30%, with no upfront costs or minimum requirements.

