Integra Consumer Lending Expands its Pawn Division with the Acquisition of Aztec Pawn in Arizona

LAS VEGAS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Consumer Lending, a leading financial service organization under Yes& Companies, proudly announces the strategic acquisition of Aztec Pawn, a well-established pawn business with two locations in Arizona. This acquisition marks a significant step forward in Integra's ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint within the pawn industry.

Over the past three years, Integra Consumer Lending has demonstrated its dedication to growth through strategic acquisitions and the establishment of new pawn locations. In Utah alone, Integra acquired four pawn locations, including Pawn Plus and Half Off Title Loan. Additionally, the company successfully launched two new pawn shops, TNT Pawn, in Nevada last year.

Aztec Pawn, founded in 2010, has built an unparalleled reputation for excellence in service, reliability, and community engagement. Beyond being a successful pawn business, Aztec Pawn has become an integral part of the Phoenix community, creating lasting connections and relationships with their customers. The acquisition of Aztec Pawn is a testament to Integra Consumer Lending's dedication to providing exceptional financial services while maintaining a strong community focus.

Under the leadership of Shandry Lozano, Vice President of Operations at Integra Consumer Lending, the integration of Aztec Pawn into the Yes& Companies family is set to usher in a new era of innovation and elevated pawn experiences. With a total of ten locations now under the Integra Consumer Lending umbrella, the company is well-positioned to meet the diverse needs of customers while expanding its footprint in the Southwest.

Aztec Pawn's long-standing brand recognition and positive community impact align seamlessly with Integra Consumer Lending's values. The acquisition not only strengthens Integra's position in the pawn industry but also reflects its commitment to preserving and enhancing the legacy of respected pawn shops like Aztec Pawn.

"We are thrilled to welcome Aztec Pawn into the Integra Consumer Lending family," said Shandry Lozano. "This strategic acquisition aligns with our vision to provide unparalleled service and strengthen our ties with the communities we serve. We look forward to building on Aztec Pawn's legacy while introducing solutions to enhance the pawn experience for our customers."

As Integra Consumer Lending continues its expansion and growth in the financial services sector, the acquisition of Aztec Pawn stands as a testament to the company's dedication to excellence, community engagement, and the continued evolution of the pawn industry.

About Integra Consumer Lending:

Integra Consumer Lending is a leading financial services company with a diverse portfolio of services, offering customers myriad options and flexibility through their financial lending products in Nevada, Arizona and Utah locations. Integra is committed to serving communities with integrity and excellence.

