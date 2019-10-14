Integra Devices is now Xidas, the New Face of Miniaturization

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Devices is now Xidas, a powerful new representation of their evolution into one of the world's leading companies for miniaturization and micro-devices. Xidas uses a new interdisciplinary paradigm for micro-engineering called Amaga™, integrating a large number of materials and processes together to develop and manufacture devices and systems at microscopic sizes. Using this approach, Xidas' world class engineering team produces micro-scale products for industrial, life tech, and IoT applications that were once impossible.

Xidas

The need is big. Many industries today have a need for advanced, ultra-miniaturized products that currently don't exist. Xidas' passion is to provide next generation micro-products that enable the vision of the future.

"By expanding our sights beyond the limiting box of semiconductor fabrication, we can now produce micro-scale products, such as sensors, actuators, and 3D structures, for applications where silicon is not appropriate. Our engineers draw from a toolbox of hundreds of materials and processes for producing ultra-small, precision devices and systems. It's very empowering for micro-engineering; the possibilities are staggering." – Mark Bachman, CTO, Xidas

"This is an exciting milestone for the company as we have expanded our resources and formulated our vision to change the world through micro-engineering. The pedigree of the business is based on over 15 years and $20 million of research in the area of micro-engineering from the University of California, Irvine. Over the last few years, since our inception, Xidas has silently partnered with industry leaders to provide industry firsts. We are now eager to bring our capabilities to the market." – Paul Dhillon, CEO, Xidas

About Xidas

Xidas is a Southern California tech company producing the

next-generation of micro-scale solutions for markets such as IoT, Industrial, and Life-tech. Through a powerful miniaturization platform, AmalgaTM, Xidas has surpassed the limitations of current micro-engineering and manufacturing, allowing the production of products that could not have been built before. For more information, contact Sourabh Dhillon at sdhillon@xidas.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Xidas