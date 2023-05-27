INTEGRA INVESTOR ALERT : Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Integra To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, May 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation ("Integra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IART).

On May 23, 2023, Integra disclosed that it had initiated a recall of its SurgiMed, PriMatrix, Revize, and TissueMend products manufactured at its Boston facility as far back as March 1, 2018. The Company attributed the recall to a finding that products may have been distributed with higher levels of endotoxins than permitted by the product specifications. As a result, the Company expects to write off approximately $22 million in inventory.

On this news, Integra's stock price fell $10.24, or 20.2%, to close at $40.48 per share on May 23, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

