Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is November 13, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation ("Integra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IART) common stock between March 11, 2019 and May 22, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased shares and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than November 13, 2023, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE CONTACT AND TRANSACTION INFORMATION

On April 26, 2023, Integra announced that it had paused production at its Boston Facility and disclosed declining operation margins for the quarter and flat revenue growth projections, which the Company attributed to the manufacturing pause. On this news, Integra's stock price fell $4.64, or 7.9%, to close at $54.20 per share on April 26, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 23, 2023, Integra disclosed that it had initiated a recall of its SurgiMend, PriMatrix, Revize, and TissueMend products manufactured at its Boston facility as far back as March 1, 2018. The Company attributed the recall to a finding that products may have been distributed with higher levels

of endotoxins than permitted by the product specifications. As a result, the Company expects to write off approximately $22 million in inventory. On this news, Integra's stock price fell $10.24, or 20.2%, to close at $40.48 per share on May 23, 2023.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at [email protected].

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Patrick Donovan, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP